Argentina Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Register an AAGR of 4.9% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Renewable Energy, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Projects

The construction industry in Argentina is expected to expand by 6% in real terms in 2025 as inflation cools, the Argentinian Peso stabilizes, and inward FDI flows spike.

Accordingly, the total area authorized for building permits by 246 municipalities grew by 4.3% year-on-year (YoY) in January-April 2025, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC). Furthermore, building permit approved rose 5.2% MoM in June and 24% YoY; the fastest pace in three decades.

However, President Javier Milei's aggressive austerity measures have caused suspensions on several federal infrastructure projects, still being heavily dependent on private investment and International Monetary Fund (IMF) support to construct major transport infrastructure projects. Moreover, US tariffs will continue to weigh on construction output in the short term, with the prices of key construction materials like steel, aluminum, and copper likely to remain volatile. In August 2025, President Trump confirmed that the US will maintain its current 10% tariff on Argentina under a new executive order that revised tariff policies for various countries.



The industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 4.9% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in renewable energy, and oil and gas infrastructure projects. The government aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix to 57% by 2030, from 37% in 2023.

Moreover, under the country's "Argentine Nuclear Plan", launched in December 2024, Small Modular Reactor (SMR) at the Atucha Nuclear Power Plant will be constructed in phases by 2030. Growth will also be supported by the National Hydrogen Strategy (ENH), under which, the government plans to invest ARS165.3 trillion ($90 billion) to produce at least five million tons (Mt) of low-emission hydrogen per year by 2050

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Argentina, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

