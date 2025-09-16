Operation Lifesaver, Inc. and Amtrak Police Department Mobilize Operation Clear Track, Raising Public Awareness about Safety Near Railroad Tracks and Trains

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operation Lifesaver Inc. (OLI) , the national rail safety education nonprofit, and the Amtrak Police Department are joining forces with hundreds of law enforcement agencies and first responders across the U.S. for Operation Clear Track. Taking place Tuesday, Sept. 16 during See Tracks? Think Train!® Week , reinforcing the importance of making safe choices near railroad tracks and trains.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way remains the leading cause of rail-related deaths in the U.S., followed by railroad crossing incidents. In 2024, more than 2,300 people were injured or killed in these oftentimes preventable incidents.

During Operation Clear Track, first responders will be stationed at targeted railroad grade crossings and other locations nationwide, sharing the rail safety education message with their communities, distributing rail safety materials and enforcing crossing and trespassing laws.

“One choice can change everything,” said Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Executive Director Rachel Maleh. “Operation Clear Track helps make the safe choice the clear choice. We are proud to partner with Amtrak supporting first responders in this powerful effort to raise awareness and help stop track tragedies before they happen.”

Amtrak Chief of Police D. Samuel Dotson said, “Operation Clear Track helps us engage with communities and reinforce the importance of safety around railroad tracks and crossings. Trespassing on tracks is not only dangerous, but also illegal. By reminding everyone to respect railroad crossings, while alerting them to the dangers of trespassing, we can collectively work to reduce tragic accidents and ensure the safety of our families and communities.”

State Operation Lifesaver programs work closely with law enforcement during Operation Clear Track to educate the public about crossing laws and the dangers of trespassing on or near railroad tracks. A map of Operation Clear Track locations in the U.S. is available here .

For rail safety tips and educational materials or to request a free presentation, visit oli.org.

Together, we can #STOPTrackTragedies.

About Operation Lifesaver

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) is a national #RailSafetyEducation nonprofit dedicated to stopping track tragedies through public awareness and education campaigns as well as a national volunteer network that gives free presentations encouraging safe behavior near tracks and trains. OLI supports the efforts of 47 state programs and the District of Columbia in sharing the rail safety education message. Explore OLI's virtual library of rail safety materials on the oli.org website. Visit oli.org to learn more, take a rail safety pledge, request free presentations and volunteer. Follow OLI on social media via Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest , X and YouTube .

About Amtrak® Amtrak is seizing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform rail and Retrain Travel . By modernizing, enhancing, and expanding trains, stations, and infrastructure, Amtrak is meeting the rising demand for train travel. Amtrak offers unforgettable experiences to more than 500 destinations across 46 states and parts of Canada. Learn more at Amtrak.com , download the Amtrak app , connect with us on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn , and join Amtrak Guest Rewards for free to start earning points toward Amtrak reward travel, upgrades, lounge access and more.

