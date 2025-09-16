TCN Worldwide Welcomes Foremost CRE as Its Newest Member Firm, Serving The Greater Los Angeles Region

Ontario, CA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCN Worldwide, one of the largest networks of independent commercial real estate firms, proudly welcomes Foremost Commercial Real Estate Services (FCRE) as its newest member. Based in California’s Inland Empire, FCRE brings a sophisticated, execution-driven brokerage model to TCN’s global platform.

FCRE, led by CEO Jeremy Trotter, has built a reputation for delivering measurable results across industrial, office, retail, and flex product lines, partnering with developers, investors, and business owners to close high-impact transactions.

“We are excited to partner with TCN Worldwide and bring our Southern California command to a global audience,” said Trotter. “Our firm is built on hustle, systems, and integrity. This alliance will expand our capabilities while maintaining the personal, solution-driven playbook our clients value.”

Trotter added, “The Greater Los Angeles region is one of the fastest growing areas, and being part of TCN Worldwide will allow us to leverage our deep local knowledge while connecting our clients to opportunities across the globe.”

TCN Worldwide President & CEO H. Ross Ford III emphasized the importance of the partnership: “Foremost CRE represents the next generation of brokerage, high-performing, tech-enabled, and relentlessly client-focused. Their expertise in one of the fastest-growing logistics markets in the U.S. is a powerful addition to our network.”

What FCRE Brings to TCN:

Market Penetration in the Inland Empire

Since 2015, FCRE has offered rare access to one of North America’s most active industrial corridors.

Execution Systems at Scale

Proprietary processes and KPI driven brokerage development ensure performance across every transaction size and asset class.

Leadership for a New Era

CEO Jeremy Trotter’s “Crecierge” model fuses personalized service with institutional-level strategy, an ethos that aligns with executive decision-making priorities.

About Foremost Commercial Real Estate Services

Headquartered in Ontario, CA, Foremost CRE delivers brokerage services across industrial, office, retail, and flex products in all California regions and beyond. The firm’s structured development program, known as The Game Board, supports rising brokers through a culture of accountability, mentorship, and performance—more information is available at Foremost-CRE.com.

About TCN Worldwide

With 1,500+ professionals across 65+ offices, TCN Worldwide ranks among the most respected CRE networks globally. Representing $43B in annual transactions, TCN combines local agility with global reach. Visit TCNWorldwide.com for more.

