Orion180 Launches FLEX Home Insurance In California

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 Insurance , a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, today announced the launch of its FLEX Home Insurance product for California. FLEX gives homeowners the ability to personalize policies, adjusting coverage and deductible options based on risk exposure and financial goals.

California home insurance premiums are projected to skyrocket by 21% this year —the second-highest increase in the country and well above the 8% national average. This is largely driven by rising rebuilding costs and the growing frequency and severity of natural disasters. These increasing risks have caused major insurers to exit the state’s highest-risk markets, leaving many communities with fewer options and greater uncertainty. Orion180’s FLEX product addresses these challenges in California, offering customizable coverage across the state, including wildfire-prone and coastal areas.

Unlike traditional insurers who rely on broad-brush underwriting tactics using fire zones, Orion180 has developed a proprietary wildfire risk score. This gives homeowners accurate pricing based on their individual property-level risk assessment.

“Our focus is on delivering innovative insurance solutions that put choice and confidence back in the hands of homeowners,” said Ken Gregg, CEO of Orion180. “The pressures of significant wildfire risk and limited insurance availability have made protecting homes more difficult than ever. FLEX provides clarity, adaptability, and assurance where options have become increasingly scarce. We’re proud to serve California with a strong commitment to stability and long-term presence.”

Key Benefits of FLEX Home Insurance:

Customizable Coverage Options: Homeowners can design policies that align with their unique property risks and lifestyle needs for up to $3 million in coverage.

Homeowners can design policies that align with their unique property risks and lifestyle needs for up to $3 million in coverage. No Exclusion Zones: FLEX is available to properties in wildfire-prone areas and coastal communities with no distance-based pricing exclusions or restrictions.

FLEX is available to properties in wildfire-prone areas and coastal communities with no distance-based pricing exclusions or restrictions. Flexible Deductibles and Copays: Policyholders can select from a range of deductible levels and copay percentages to optimize both short-term costs and long-term value.

Policyholders can select from a range of deductible levels and copay percentages to optimize both short-term costs and long-term value. Reward for Claim-free Living: Eligible customers may receive a credit of up to 100% of their first-year premium based on their claims-free history.

Eligible customers may receive a credit of up to 100% of their first-year premium based on their claims-free history. Discounts Options: Savings opportunities include senior homeowner discounts, wildfire mitigation, and benefits for military members and first responders.



FLEX Home Insurance is available now through select California insurance agents statewide. To learn more about Orion180 FLEX Home Insurance, visit https://orion180.com/flex/ .