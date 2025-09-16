Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — September 16, 2025

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2025)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA)

Type of securities: Ordinary shares

Period: September 8 and September 10, 2025

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes: https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 8-Sep-25 FR0014003TT8 5 822 26,7952 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 10-Sep-25 FR0014003TT8 25 000 27,6455 XPAR

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

###

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting

Béatrix Martinez : Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

+33 1 61 62 40 73 Jamie Ricketts : +44 20 3727 1600

investors@3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France

Arnaud Malherbe / Déborah Cobbi

+33 1 61 62 87 73 / +33 1 61 62 70 83

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com / deborah.cobbi@3ds.com

