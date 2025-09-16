Modular & Prefabricated Construction Strategic Industry Report 2025-2030: Growth Driven by Urbanization, Sustainability Push, and Labor-Saving Innovations

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular & Prefabricated Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Modular & Prefabricated Construction was estimated at US$159.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$203.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The shift towards modular and prefabricated construction is revolutionizing the global construction industry. This approach, which emphasizes assembling building components off-site and then transporting them for on-site installation, is gaining traction due to its efficiency, cost savings, and sustainability. Industries across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are increasingly embracing these methods to meet growing demands for rapid urbanization, affordable housing, and eco-friendly solutions.

Moreover, advancements in automation, robotics, and Building Information Modeling (BIM) have streamlined the prefabrication process, ensuring precision and reduced material waste. These factors collectively make modular construction a preferred choice for stakeholders aiming to meet tight project timelines without compromising quality.

What Are the Growth Drivers in Modular & Prefabricated Construction?



The growth in theModular & Prefabricated Constructionmarket is driven by several factors. Firstly, rising urbanization has increased the need for faster construction methods to address housing shortages, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Sub-Saharan Africa. Secondly, the global push for sustainability has made modular construction appealing due to its reduced material wastage and energy efficiency.

Additionally, labor shortages in traditional construction have spurred demand for prefabrication, which requires fewer on-site workers. Innovations in materials, such as lightweight composites and recycled materials, are further propelling growth. Finally, the expanding application of modular construction in healthcare, education, and disaster-relief housing underscores its versatility and relevance in addressing diverse societal needs.



How Is Technology Powering Modular & Prefabricated Construction?



Technological innovation is the cornerstone of modular and prefabricated construction`s ascent. Automation in manufacturing processes allows for seamless production of prefabricated modules, which are then transported and assembled on-site. Smart technologies, such as AI and IoT, are being integrated to optimize the supply chain, enhance energy efficiency, and monitor real-time project progress.

Additionally, 3D printing is being increasingly employed to create bespoke modular components, further reducing production costs and increasing design flexibility. These technologies, combined with digital twin simulations, enable stakeholders to visualize projects at every stage, minimizing errors and improving collaboration among architects, engineers, and contractors.



What Are the Emerging Trends and Consumer Demands in This Space?



Evolving consumer preferences are shaping the modular and prefabricated construction market in unique ways. The demand for sustainable building solutions has fueled interest in eco-friendly prefabricated homes and offices, often featuring solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, and energy-efficient insulation.

Urbanization trends in developing countries are driving the construction of multi-story prefabricated residential complexes, while developed regions are focusing on luxury prefabricated solutions for high-end projects. Furthermore, the rise of smart cities and green infrastructure has created a demand for modular systems that can integrate seamlessly with renewable energy grids and smart home technologies. These trends highlight the adaptability of prefabrication methods to cater to diverse market needs.



This combination of technological innovation, market adaptability, and alignment with global trends positions modular and prefabricated construction as a pivotal force in the future of building.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Permanent Modular & Prefabricated Construction segment, which is expected to reach US$121.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.2%. The Relocatable Modular & Prefabricated Construction segment is also set to grow at 2.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $43.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.9% CAGR to reach $42.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of Study:

Segments: Product Type (Permanent Modular & Prefabricated Construction, Relocatable Modular & Prefabricated Construction)

Material (Steel Material, Wood Material, Concrete Material, Other Materials)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Building Solutions Drives Market Growth

Increased Adoption of Modular Construction in Urban Development Projects Propels Expansion

Growing Popularity of Off-Site Construction Methods in the Residential Sector Stimulates Demand

Integration of Smart Building Technologies in Modular Structures Enhances Market Opportunities

Expansion of Modular Solutions for Healthcare and Educational Facilities Fuels Industry Growth

Proliferation of Advanced Materials for Prefabricated Construction Drives Innovation

Rising Use of Digital Tools for Modular Design and Engineering Boosts Market Adoption

Increasing Investment in Modular Construction by Large Real Estate Firms Expands Growth Potential

Role of Prefabrication in Disaster Recovery and Temporary Housing Drives Market Need

Advancements in 3D Printing for Modular Construction Components Propel Innovation

Growing Adoption of Modular Offices and Commercial Spaces Enhances Market Demand

Enhancements in Supply Chain Efficiency for Modular Projects Drive Competitive Growth

