White Peak Marketing to Showcase MaximizeOS at B2B Marketing Expo in Las Vegas

Reno, Nevada, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Peak Marketing, an award-winning digital agency based in Reno, Nevada, is set to make waves at the upcoming B2B Marketing Expo in Las Vegas on October 15-16. The company will be showcasing its latest innovation, MaximizeOS™, a fully managed marketing service designed to help businesses thrive in the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence-driven customer interactions.

MaximizeOS is engineered to convert more traffic into revenue, enhance customer lifetime value, and deliver a stronger return on investment. This proprietary service is a testament to White Peak's commitment to staying ahead of the curve in digital marketing, particularly as AI continues to transform how customers search and buy online.

Tim Woda, CEO of White Peak Marketing, will be a featured speaker at the event. His session, titled "#ShiftHappens: Digital Marketing Has Changed. Play Offense While Others Panic," is scheduled for 1:15 PM on October 15th in Theater 8. This session promises to provide attendees with a strategic blueprint for navigating the shifting digital marketing landscape.

"The digital marketing landscape has shifted, and most marketers haven’t. While advertising costs skyrocket and AI cannibalizes organic traffic, many businesses are chasing traffic instead of fixing what happens after the click. That’s a fatal mistake," said Tim Woda, CEO of White Peak Marketing.

The session will delve into why traffic-first strategies are no longer viable and how businesses can adapt to survive and thrive. Attendees will learn how to personalize the buyer journey in real-time, dramatically improve conversion rates, increase average order value, reduce time-to-purchase, and maximize customer lifetime value.

Key takeaways from the session will include making critical changes to websites to increase ROI, using SEO to target ready-to-buy, middle-of-the-funnel audiences, and leveraging AI to create demand with top-of-funnel buyers before they even realize they need the product or service.

White Peak Marketing's participation in the B2B Marketing Expo underscores its position as a trusted growth partner for businesses ready to thrive in the AI era. The company’s innovative approach and proven track record make it a standout in the digital marketing industry.

About White Peak Marketing



White Peak Marketing is an award-winning digital agency based in Reno, Nevada. Since 2016, the firm has helped businesses nationwide grow through web design, SEO, PPC, branding, and AI search optimization. White Peak’s proprietary MaximizeOS™ service sets it apart by converting more traffic into revenue, improving customer lifetime value, and delivering stronger ROI. Recognized as one of the top U.S. digital agencies and a “Best of Nevada” winner, White Peak is the trusted growth partner for businesses ready to thrive in the AI era.

Press inquiries

White Peak Marketing

https://whitepeak.io

Tim Woda

growth@whitepeak.io

(775) 451-3259

1 E. Liberty Street, Suite 600

Reno, Nevada 89501

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/9SE4gTOOhrE