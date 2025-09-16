Axia Growth Launches Innovative Deal Sourcing System to Redefine Lower-Middle-Market M&A

Charlotte, NC, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axia Growth, a Charlotte-based business services firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deal sourcing, is setting a new standard for private equity and M&A advisory professionals seeking a more personalized and effective approach. Mike Lukasevicz, Managing Partner at Axia Growth combines hands-on, founder-led client service with a proprietary technology platform designed to give clients exposure to the full target universe of potential deals, not just a fraction of the market.





Unlike traditional lead-generation firms that rely on outdated, third-party databases and generic outreach, Axia Growth was created as a boutique, tech-enabled organization where clients work directly with Lukasevicz, an experienced operator with a proven background in financial services growth marketing and system design. The firm’s model emphasizes trust, precision, and accountability in a space where efficiency and relationship-building drive value creation.

A Proven Founder-Led Model

Lukasevicz launched Axia Growth after identifying what many M&A professionals consider a persistent gap in the deal origination market: the lack of personalized service combined with diluted data access. By working one-on-one with clients from private equity firms and independent sponsors to family offices and M&A advisers, Lukasevicz ensures that each engagement is specifically tailored to the client’s investment strategy and market focus while tapping into Axia’s proprietary deal sourcing engine.

“When working with Axia, clients aren’t routed through junior associates or cookie-cutter processes,” said Lukasevicz. “They work directly with me. That means each outreach plan is carefully aligned with their goals, supported by our tech stack that provides transparency and full-market coverage. It’s the type of service I would want if I was on the client side.”

Technology That Opens the Entire Market

At the heart of Axia Growth’s approach is a proprietary data scraping platform built in-house from the ground up. Unlike widely used off-the-shelf databases that often capture only 60–70 percent of the available market, Axia’s platform provides near-complete access to each client’s target market, helping them encounter opportunities competitors might miss.

This level of coverage ensures investors and intermediaries alike gain a competitive advantage in deal origination, identifying targets faster and with more context than traditional methods allow.

Unique Engagement Flexibility and Guarantee

To further distinguish its services, Axia Growth offers flexible engagement models, including pay-per-appointment options and monthly retainers, designed to meet the diverse needs of dealmakers. In addition, the firm provides a 100 percent money-back guarantee, a pledge Lukasevicz notes is virtually unheard of in the M&A services industry.

“Trust is earned by standing behind your work,” Lukasevicz explained. “Our guarantee is simple: if we don’t deliver results, clients don’t pay. It keeps us accountable and aligned with our clients’ success.”

Early Success and Client Reception

Since launching earlier this year, Axia Growth has partnered with a select group of private equity firms, independent sponsors, and advisory teams. Early feedback has praised the firm’s combination of advanced technology and high-touch service, highlighting the growing demand for an alternative to mass-market lead-generation providers.

About Axia Growth

Based in Charlotte, NC, Axia Growth is a boutique M&A deal sourcing firm specializing in personalized, proprietary deal origination for private equity firms, independent sponsors, family offices, and M&A advisory professionals. Founded by Mike Lukasevicz in 2024, the company blends industry expertise with proprietary technology to deliver full-market visibility, efficient deal origination, and a unique service guarantee.

Call to Action

Private equity firms, independent sponsors, and M&A advisors who want to learn more about Axia Growth’s personalized model and proprietary sourcing technology can connect directly with Mike Lukasevicz at mike@axiagrowth.com or +1 (781) 474-6290 to discuss tailored solutions for their deal origination needs.





Media Contact

Mike Lukasevicz

Managing Partner, Axia Growth

Email: mike@axiagrowth.com

Phone: +1 (781) 474-6290

Website: https://axiagrowth.com