Clinichub to Celebrate Patient Journeys with London Appreciation Event on 20 September





LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinichub, a fast-growing health-travel brand connecting international patients with accredited medical partners in Türkiye, today announced a Patient Appreciation Event in London on Saturday, 20 September (12:00–04:00 PM). Designed to honour real patient experiences and the clinicians behind them, the celebration will unite 50+ past and prospective patients, the full Clinichub surgical team, creators and business community guests under the event theme #Glowup2gether.

Clinichub supports patients across popular treatment pathways rhinoplasty, cosmetic and weight loss surgery with a focus on comprehensive coordination, from pre-consultation and clinical matching to travel logistics and multilingual aftercare. The London gathering reflects the brand’s commitment to ethical storytelling, community and transparent expectations in health tourism.

“Clinichub was built on trust, clinical diligence and human connection,” said Clinichub co-founder Ibrahim Kuzu. “This event is a chance to celebrate our patients’ journeys, recognise our surgeons’ expertise and foster open dialogue with the communities we serve in the UK.”

Event highlights (12:00–04:00 PM)

Attendance by all Clinichub surgeons (including UK-based schedules)



Former patients sharing first-hand experiences and outcomes



Miss Clinichub contest & Best of Clinichub Awards ceremony



Live music and brunch for two included per guest (additional guests require tickets)



Special gifts and exclusive event-only offers



Networking with influencers, creators and partner businesses



with influencers, creators and partner businesses Dress code / theme: #Glowup2gether

Coverage opportunities & assets

Interview access: On-site interview windows with surgeons and patient ambassadors (pre-booking encouraged).



On-site interview windows with surgeons and patient ambassadors (pre-booking encouraged). B-roll & photography: Stage moments (awards/contest) and ambient networking available to film/photograph; consent protocols will be facilitated on site.

About Clinichub

Clinichub is a patient-centric health-travel brand that coordinates care for international clients seeking treatments in Türkiye across cosmetic surgery, rhinoplasty, weight loss surgery and ophthalmology. Working with accredited partner hospitals and experienced surgical teams, Clinichub provides end-to-end coordination - including clinical matching, itinerary design, on-the-ground support and multilingual aftercare, aimed at safe, informed and dignified treatment journeys.

