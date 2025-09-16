Modular Construction Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Cutting-edge Technologies, Innovative Materials, and Business Models

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Construction Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Modular Construction Market is projected to grow from USD 102.53 billion in 2024 to USD 157.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.46%.
The report provides valuable insights into the integration of cutting-edge technologies, innovative materials, and business models that redefine global construction practices. Through understanding such shifts, organizations can harness modular construction's potential to deliver resilient, energy-efficient infrastructures across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.
This growth is driven by modular construction's transformative potential in sustainable, efficient, and scalable infrastructure development. By leveraging factory-controlled environments for offsite fabrication and rapid onsite assembly, stakeholders benefit from reduced delays, improved quality control, and minimized disruptions.
Modular construction is at an inflection point characterized by technological, regulatory, and sustainability changes. Leading organizations leveraging digital integration, agile supply strategies, and strategic alliances will excel in navigating market pressures. Understanding material and module configurations aligns performance with project objectives across various applications. Regional success depends on adapting to local drivers, setting benchmarks for competitiveness. Ultimately, the industry holds vast potential for those ready to innovate and collaborate, setting the stage for a more resilient and sustainable future in construction.
Innovations Reshaping the Modular Construction Landscape
The landscape of modular construction is evolving with advancements in technology, supply chain innovations, and sustainable processes. The utilization of digital twins facilitates virtual prototyping, improving design accuracy and logistics. Robotics and automation in fabrication improve precision and reduce costs. Integrating supply chain platforms promotes collaboration, allowing stakeholders better control over component tracking and disruption management. Adopting low-carbon materials and energy-efficient manufacturing is becoming paramount to meet environmental regulations
Market Dynamics
- Adoption of advanced offsite digital design technologies enabling real-time collaboration across modular construction supply chains
- Integration of sustainable mass timber solutions in modular residential developments to reduce carbon emissions
- Expansion of modular healthcare facilities with rapid deployment solutions in response to global pandemic preparedness
- Implementation of robotic automation and AI-driven quality control in modular unit fabrication plants to optimize efficiency
- Growth of modular hospitality modules for hotels and resorts utilizing prefabricated high-end interior finishes to accelerate project timelines
Market Insights
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
