isoTracker Solutions Ltd Unveils New CAPA Module to Enhance Quality Management

London, UK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isoTracker Solutions Ltd, a leader in cloud-based quality management software, has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the isoTracker CAPA module. This new addition is designed to streamline the Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) processes, providing small to medium-sized businesses with an efficient tool to enhance their quality management systems.

The isoTracker CAPA module is engineered to integrate seamlessly with the other modules in the isoTracker QMS software system, offering a user-friendly interface that aligns with the company's commitment to simplicity and effectiveness. The module is compliant with ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and other similar standards, ensuring that businesses can maintain compliance while improving operational efficiency.

Christopher Stainow, CEO of isoTracker Solutions Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the new module, stating,

"The launch of the isoTracker CAPA module marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide accessible and effective quality management solutions. This module not only simplifies the CAPA process but also empowers businesses to achieve a stronger return on investment through improved compliance and efficiency."

The CAPA module is designed to be set up in minutes, allowing businesses to quickly implement it into their existing workflows. Its strict yet flexible workflow rules ensure that corrective and preventive actions are managed effectively, reducing the time and resources typically required for such processes.

isoTracker Solutions Ltd continues to innovate in the field of quality management, offering solutions that are not only easy to use but also deliver tangible benefits to small and medium-sized businesses who otherwise would struggle to automate their QMS systems.

For more information about the isoTracker CAPA module and how it can benefit your business, visit the isoTracker Solutions Ltd website.

Cloud-based quality management (QMS) software that is ideal for small to medium sized businesses. Easy to use with familiar interface, strict but flexible workflow rules, set up in minutes, effective time saver producing a Strong ROI. Compliant to ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and other similar standards

