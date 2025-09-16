IntelliTrans Expands TMS with Integrated CO₂ Emissions Dashboard, Powered by EcoTransIT World

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , a leading global multimodal transportation management software provider, today announced the launch of a new CO 2 Emissions Tracker within its transportation management system (TMS). The integrated multimodal capability, powered by EcoTransIT World, equips bulk and break-bulk shippers with transparent, auditable emissions insights into completed shipments—helping them simplify compliance, meet ESG reporting requirements, and identify opportunities for long-term sustainability improvements.

“At IntelliTrans, our focus is on delivering solutions that align with the evolving needs and priorities of our customers,” said Chad Raube, CEO of IntelliTrans. “This launch is part of our broader vision to help shippers lead with transparency, operate more sustainably, and stay ahead in a rapidly changing logistics landscape.”

“As sustainability pressures grow, transportation professionals need more than rough averages or disconnected spreadsheets on sustainability metrics—they need trusted data they can act on,” said Mayank Sharma, Chief Product Officer at IntelliTrans. “By embedding EcoTransIT World’s emissions intelligence directly into our TMS, shippers gain shipment-level transparency and audit-ready dashboards, giving them confidence to report accurately today and build a foundation for smarter sustainability decisions tomorrow.”

The IntelliTrans CO 2 Emissions Tracker delivers shipment-level accuracy by calculating Scope 3 CO 2 emissions across truck, rail, and ocean freight using actual shipment data. Reports are aligned with ISO 14083 and GLEC frameworks, giving shippers compliance and ESG reporting they can trust. Fully embedded within the IntelliTrans TMS and powered by EcoTransIT World intelligence, the solution eliminates the need for third-party tools, spreadsheets, or manual uploads for better visibility and reliability.

The CO 2 tracker empowers transportation professionals to move beyond reporting and toward action. Shippers can quickly identify carbon “hot spots” by lane, mode, or carrier, and use those insights to shape smarter strategies. For example, they may uncover opportunities to select a shorter rail lane between two facilities or consolidate truckloads to reduce overall shipment frequency. By making emissions data transparent and actionable, IntelliTrans helps bulk and break-bulk industries turn compliance into progress—building greener, more efficient supply chains.

“With the integration of EcoTransIT World, IntelliTrans reaches the leading standard for sustainable logistics. By combining comprehensive transport visibility with scientifically robust emissions calculation, the platform delivers both innovation and credibility to the market. This empowers shippers and LSPs to gain full transparency on their emissions and to turn reliable data into real climate action—driving progress toward ambitious sustainability goals across the industry.” Ralph Anthes, COO of EcoTransIT World.

For more information on IntelliTrans’ CO 2 Emissions Tracker and Transportation Management Solutions, visit https://www.intellitrans.com/ .

About IntelliTrans

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business (Nasdaq: ROP), empowers businesses to optimize their supply chains with seamless freight management and shipment execution across all modes of transportation, including rail, truck, ocean, and barge. IntelliTrans’ trusted transportation management solutions enable customers to solve complex business challenges and help achieve a holistic digital strategy by incorporating multimodal solutions backed by extensive industry knowledge. Recognized as a top transportation management provider, IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Conway, AR, and internationally in Sweden and the UK. Unlock hidden efficiencies in your supply chain. Visit our website to see how IntelliTrans can help.

About EcoTransIT

EcoTransIT World is the globally used software for automated calculation and analysis of energy consumption and emissions in global freight transport. It supports IntelliTrans in calculating and optimizing their emissions of freight transport and warehousing. The software is certified by Smart Freight Centre for the ISO14083 standard and accredited to be in accordance with the GLEC Framework.

EcoTransIT World enables the calculation of complete transport chains for all modes of transport (truck, rail, sea, inland waterway, air), including transshipment and storage worldwide. In collaboration with the scientific institutes ifeu, INFRAS and Fraunhofer IML, EcoTransIT World uses a scientific and neutral, energy-based bottom-up methodology. One big advantage of EcoTransIT World is its great flexibility in specifying the information relevant for the calculation, such as freight weight, origin and destination, and mode of transport. In addition to intermodal calculations, customer-specific values such as vehicle type, emission class, flight number, etc. can also be transmitted. Missing information is automatically supplemented with scientifically based default values. With the help of EcoTransIT World's business solutions, several billion goods transports are already calculated each year.