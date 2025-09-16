Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market to Grow by $11.7 Billion Over 2025-2032 | Rising Investments in High-Performance PCBs; Exponential Growth of LIB Production for EVs and Energy Storage Systems

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2025-2032 - (By Thickness, Application, Geographic Coverage and By Company)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrodeposited copper foils market is poised for dynamic growth, driven by the rising adoption in advanced electronics and renewable energy storage solutions. Latest industry estimates suggest that the market will reach US$ 13.6 billion by 2025, expanding at a robust CAGR of 9.3% from 2025 to 2032, ultimately achieving a valuation of approximately US$ 25.3 billion by 2032. Key growth drivers include rising investments in high-performance printed circuit boards (PCBs) and the exponential growth of lithium-ion battery (LiB) production for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems.

Market Insights

With innovations in electronic miniaturization and automotive electrification gaining momentum, there is a heightened demand for ultra-thin and high-performance copper foils. Regulatory emphasis on sustainable energy, particularly in Europe and Asia Pacific, further boosts market expansion, with manufacturers scaling production to meet the demand from EV and energy storage sectors.

Key Drivers

Expanding EV Battery Production: Global electric mobility trends significantly contribute to the growth of the electrodeposited copper foils industry. As lithium-ion batteries are central to EVs, there is an increasing demand for ultra-thin copper foils as current collectors. Governments' ambitious EV targets prompt manufacturers to innovate thinner, high-performance foils.

The proliferation of 5G networks and IoT devices heightens the need for advanced PCBs. Electrodeposited copper foils, offering excellent adhesion and uniformity, are critical for manufacturing multilayer PCBs used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. Technological Advancements in Copper Foil Manufacturing: Continuous R&D enhances foil thickness, surface treatment, and conductivity, presenting new opportunities in flexible PCBs, next-gen batteries, and miniaturized circuits.

Business Opportunities

The market offers lucrative prospects for stakeholders across various sectors. Companies that align with ultra-thin foils for EVs and high-performance foils for PCBs are poised to capture substantial value. The integration of copper foils in renewable energy storage further broadens demand. Partnerships between copper foil manufacturers, EV battery makers, and electronics firms foster innovation, ensuring robust supply chains. Additionally, circular economy initiatives, including copper recycling, present opportunities aligned with sustainability objectives.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific leads the market, anchored by strong EV battery manufacturing in China, South Korea, and Japan. This region benefits from major PCB producers and governmental support for green mobility.

North America experiences rapid growth, driven by gigafactory expansions in the U.S. and Canada, with a strong EV manufacturer presence.

Europe's investments in EV battery gigafactories and advanced electronics manufacturing continue to play a crucial role, aligned with stringent environmental policies.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa emerge with increasing renewable energy adoption and expanding industrial electronics markets.

Key Players

The market is competitive, with global leaders and niche producers investing in technological advancements, capacity expansion, and strategic alliances. Leading companies include:

Doosan Corporation Electro

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Co., Ltd.

Circuit Foil

Chang Chun Group

LS Mtron Ltd.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

ILJIN Materials Co., Ltd.

Targray Technology International, Inc.

Nippon Denkai, Ltd.

All Foils, Inc.

Oak-Mitsui Technologies LLC

Rogers Corporation

Report Segmentation

By Thickness

<=12 m

13-20 m

21-35 m

36-70 m

105 m

By Application

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Lithium-ion Batteries (LiBs)

Miscellaneous

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

