DEBx Medical Receives COFEPRIS Market Approval in Mexico for DEBRICHEM®

AMSTERDAM and MEXICO CITY, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2.5 million chronic wounds each year consume nearly 8% of Mexico’s healthcare budget.

Addressing this challenge, DEBx Medical announces that DEBRICHEM® has received market approval from the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (COFEPRIS). In partnership with Biotechlives SAPI, the company is now launching this advanced treatment in Mexico, a tool uniquely designed to reopen the path to healing in chronic wounds.

A New Standard in Wound Bed Preparation

DEBRICHEM® is a CE-marked Class IIb medical device designed for chemical debridement of chronic wounds. In just 60 seconds, it clears biofilm, infection, and devitalized tissue, rapidly creating a wound bed ready to heal. As an Advanced Wound Bed Preparation tool, it empowers subsequent therapies like NPWT, grafts, and advanced dressings to work more effectively.

Clinical studies demonstrate DEBRICHEM®:

Eradicates biofilms & microbial load within 60 seconds

Accelerates granulation across multiple wound types

Reduces the need for repeated debridements

Supports antimicrobial stewardship by reducing unnecessary antibiotic use





Health-economic modeling predicts:

When added to standard of care, DEBRICHEM® leads to,

Lower overall treatment costs

Higher healing probability





AMCICHAC 2025: Official Launch

DEBRICHEM® will debut in Mexico at the 19th AMCICHAC International Wound Congress, taking place September 24–27, 2025, in León, Guanajuato. Launch activities will include a symposium with Miguel Ángel Mellado (Spain), a leading expert in advanced wound care. On September 26 at 7:00 AM at the Poliforum León, he will present “Novel Strategies for the Disruptive Balance Towards Healing,” sharing clinical insights on DEBRICHEM®’s role in improving outcomes.

Leadership Perspectives

Bert J. Quint, CEO of DEBx Medical:

"COFEPRIS approval marks an important milestone for DEBx Medical. With DEBRICHEM®, we are not only introducing an innovative solution but also reaffirming our long-term commitment to advancing wound care in Mexico."

Antonio Naim Soto, CEO of Biotechlives:

“The arrival of DEBRICHEM® in Mexico brings new hope to patients and their families, offering a faster path to healing and recovery. At Biotechlives, we believe this innovation will revolutionize wound care practices, empowering physicians to restore health, dignity and quality of life for those who need it most.”

Distribution and Rollout

Commercialization will be led by Biotechlives, with rollout beginning in Q4 2025. Backed by approval and strong partnership, DEBx Medical is looking forward to ease pressure on Mexico's healthcare system.

About DEBx Medical

DEBx Medical is a leading innovator in advanced wound care solutions, dedicated to transforming the landscape of wound healing. With a focus on removing infection and biofilm, DEBx Medical pioneers groundbreaking solutions to address the unique challenges of hard-to-heal wounds. For more information, please visit: www.debx-medical.com.

About Biotechlives

Biotechlives SAPI is a Mexico-based healthcare company dedicated to bringing innovative medical technologies to clinicians and patients across the country. With a strong focus on advanced wound care and medical device distribution, Biotechlives partners with global innovators to introduce solutions that improve outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance quality of life.

