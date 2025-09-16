VitalSource Launches Pilot of Bookshelf+: The Next Generation of Trusted, AI-Powered Learning

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalSource, a global leader in higher education course materials delivery, today announced the launch of Bookshelf+, the next evolution of AI-powered learning. Built on more than a decade of learning science research, Bookshelf+ meets the growing demand for smarter, safer, and more engaging digital learning by integrating generative AI directly into the course materials platform by harnessing only the assigned content itself.

Bookshelf+ transforms passive reading into active learning, an approach backed by researched learning science principles, by adding an AI-powered study tutor directly into the eReader experience. Students can ask their book a question, break down complex concepts, compare key terms, generate flashcards, hear a passage read aloud in a natural, human voice, or study in their preferred language, with all the responses pulled from the instructor-selected course materials; no switching tools, no outside sources. Bookshelf+ is redefining what it means to study in the era of AI.

At launch, Bookshelf+ will be available on thousands of titles across content from publishers participating in the pilot.

“Generative AI is advancing at breakneck speed, and students are adopting it faster than institutions can respond,” said Kent Freeman, Chief Executive Officer of VitalSource. “We built Bookshelf+ so that our institutional partners can harness the power of this technology in a way that gives students the rich capabilities of AI while keeping every interaction rooted in the instructor-assigned content and the trusted environment of Bookshelf.”

Unlike generic AI tools, Bookshelf+ only references instructor-approved materials and is backed by more than a decade of research and development. This commitment to ethical design and responsible implementation ensures that students and educators alike can trust the technology to support real learning.

Learn more about Bookshelf+ here.

About VitalSource



VitalSource Technologies, LLC has powered digital content delivery across the higher education ecosystem for over 30 years. Winner of the 2024 CODiE award for Most Innovative Ed Tech company, VitalSource delivers more than 28 million learning materials globally each year. With unmatched scale, the VitalSource Learning Delivery Network is trusted by thousands of content providers and institutions worldwide to deliver impactful learning experiences, fuel affordable access programs, and drive a learning advantage for every student. Learn more at https://get.vitalsource.com.