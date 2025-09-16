Corrugated Box Packaging for Food and Beverages Market Insights 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The corrugated box packaging for food & beverages market, which already holds a notable presence, is anticipated to advance further, reaching a much higher valuation by the end of the forecast timeline. As highlighted in a report published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research, this upward trajectory underscores the increasing adoption and demand for corrugated box packaging solutions in the food and beverages sector.

Asia Pacific is a major global hub for manufacturing and industrial expansion, demanding large volumes of corrugated packaging for finished products and also raw materials. Key trends in the market include a strong focus on sustainability, e-commerce expansion, increased need for customization and personalization, developments in digital printing, development of smart packaging, and even innovations in lightweight designs and specialized solutions such as temperature-controlled packaging.

What is Meant by Corrugated Box Packaging for Food and Beverages?

Corrugated box packaging for food and beverages is multi-layered cardboard, with a wavy, fluted middle layer between two flat sheets, offering strength, cushioning, and even protection for food and drink products during transport and storage. It is chosen for its versatility, customization, and even eco-friendly properties, such as being made from renewable materials and being recyclable. They provide excellent opportunities for high-quality printing, permitting firms to add logos, product information, and eye-catching designs for effective branding and marketing.

What are the Latest Trends in the Corrugated Box Packaging for Food and Beverages Market?

Increased sustainability and eco-friendly materials



Due to rising consumer need, stringent government regulations against single-use plastics, the need to improve brand reputation, the inherent recyclability and even lower environmental impact of corrugated materials, and also a shift towards a circular economy, there is a demand to address these issues.

A rise in e-commerce-driven demand



E-commerce-driven demand is a key trend for corrugated box packaging for food and beverages market, as online shopping needs robust, durable boxes to protect goods during transit, a need that corrugated boxes fulfill because of their strength and protective qualities.

Integration of smart technologies like QR codes



Integration of smart technologies such as QR codes is a major market trend for corrugated food and beverage packaging because it improves supply chain visibility, offers consumer engagement and transparency, and enhances logistics and traceability.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Corrugated Box Packaging for Food and Beverages Market?

The growth of e-commerce and online grocery drives the need for corrugated boxes by demanding durable, protective packaging for individual products shipped directly to consumers, increasing the need for versatile and even sustainable solutions that are cost-effective, and also fostering innovation in packaging design to improve the unboxing experience and meet the complex logistics of direct-to-consumer delivery.

Corrugated boxes are an environmentally friendly choice, as they are usually made from recycled paper and are recyclable, even appealing to eco-conscious consumers and businesses. The complexity of direct-to-consumer delivery entails innovative packaging solutions that ease efficient sorting, tracking, and delivery, a role that corrugated boxes increasingly fulfill.

Limitations and Challenges in Corrugated Box Packaging for the Food and Beverages Market

Key challenges in the corrugated box packaging for food and beverages market include volatile raw material costs, supply chain disruptions, environmental and sustainability pressures, competition from regulatory complexities, flexible packaging, and issues with moisture resistance and even product integrity. These factors impact manufacturing expenses, product quality, market expansion, and the ability to meet evolving consumer needs for eco-friendly and resilient solutions. The price of kraft paper and also wood pulp, essential for corrugated boxes, is volatile because of the supply-demand dynamics, global events, and increased energy costs, which impact profit margins for manufacturers.

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Corrugated Box Packaging for Food and Beverages Market?

Asia Pacific leads the corrugated box packaging for food and beverages market because of its massive population, rapid e-commerce expansion, expanding industrial sectors, and even rising consumer demand for goods, particularly in key economies such as China and India. The significant growth of e-commerce in APAC creates a substantial demand for lightweight, durable, and cost-effective packaging to protect products during shipping and delivery, with corrugated boxes being a preferred choice. The shift to omnichannel retail and even direct-to-consumer models needs tailored packaging solutions that are robust enough for transit and appealing for online presentation.

China Market Trends

Key China market trends for corrugated box packaging in the food and beverage sector include growth boosted by e-commerce, a strong need for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, increasing usage of recycled materials due to government incentives, and even government mandates for recyclable materials, pushing out plastic alternatives.

India Market Trends

The Indian corrugated box packaging for food and beverages market is rapidly growing, driven by e-commerce expansion, the need for sustainable packaging, and rising consumer and regulatory preference for eco-friendly materials over plastics.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of North America in the Corrugated Box Packaging for Food and Beverages Market?

North America's growth in the corrugated box packaging for food and beverages market is driven by strong consumer need for sustainable and convenient solutions, a large consumer base in the U.S. and Canada, and the significant growth of e-commerce for groceries and meal kits. The rise in online grocery shopping and even meal kit delivery services has significantly driven the need for sturdy and reliable corrugated boxes to protect perishable goods during shipping and transportation.

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. is boosted by growth in the food and beverage sector, a rise in demand from e-commerce and even convenience food services, and a focus on customization and branding.

Canada Market Trends

Key trends include a shift from plastics to paper-based solutions, the acceptance of digital printing for customization, and a focus on eco-friendly packaging options such as recycled and lightweight materials.

How Big is the Success of the European Corrugated Box Packaging for Food and Beverages Market?

The European corrugated box packaging for food and beverages market is undergoing significant success. It is anticipated to grow robustly, driven by the rise in e-commerce, a strong focus on sustainable and recyclable packaging, and rising consumer demand. The increasing need from the food and beverage industry for effective and cost-efficient packaging solutions to protect products during transport and storage led to market expansion. Advances in printing technologies and even material science are allowing greater customization, enhanced branding, and more innovative designs for corrugated packaging.

Germany Market Trends

The German corrugated box packaging for food and beverages market is growing, driven by rising e-commerce, a strong food and beverage industry, and even consumer need for sustainable, eco-friendly packaging solutions.

France Market Trends

The French market is undergoing due to rising consumer requirements, a strong e-commerce influence, and government policies encouraging sustainability and a circular economy.

Segment Outlook

Material Type Insights

The recycled corrugated board segment dominates the market due to the growing impact on sustainability and environmental responsibility, which aligns with user and regulatory pressures for environment-friendly solutions. Recycled corrugated board provides lower manufacturing energy expenses and a decreased carbon footprint compared to virgin materials. Recycled corrugated boxes are a key element of reducing waste and also conserving resources, which is a remarkable factor for companies targeting to meet sustainability goals.

The coated corrugated board segment is the fastest-growing in the corrugated box packaging for food and beverages market during the forecast period. Coatings offer essential barriers against moisture, bacteria, and grease, vital for preserving food quality and even safety during transport and storage. Food safety standards and even regulations necessitate packaging that protects against contaminants, and coatings play a pivotal role in meeting these requirements. Coatings can also offer a better surface for printing, improving brand recognition, and making products more appealing on retail shelves.

Box Type Insights

The regular slotted containers segment dominates due to its high versatility, efficient manufacturing, cost-effectiveness from standardized production, and excellent material usage, which reduces waste. RSCs are easy to assemble and stack, and are even compatible with automated packing lines, offering strong protection for a broad range of products and meeting the requirements for sustainable, durable, and customizable packaging solutions in the food and beverage industry.

The die-cut boxes segment is the fastest-growing in the corrugated box packaging for food and beverages market during the forecast period, due to its ability to create customized, protective, and even visually appealing packaging via advanced printing and automated manufacturing. This is driven by growing e-commerce needs for retail-ready packaging with improved branding, increased consumer demand for sustainability, and the versatility of die-cut designs for numerous food and beverage products. Corrugated packaging is inherently sustainable and even recyclable, aligning with rising consumer and industry needs for eco-friendly solutions. Die-cut designs can improve material use, contributing to this sustainability.

Printing Technology Insights

The flexographic segment dominates due to its cost-effectiveness, versatility for numerous substrates, high-speed production, and even suitability for printing on corrugated surfaces, it is a good alternative. It provides a lower cost per unit and even tool cost, making it ideal for high-volume manufacturing of corrugated boxes utilized to package diverse food and beverage products. Flexography was specifically advanced to print on rough and uneven surfaces such as corrugated boards, making it a natural fit for this application.

The digital segment is the fastest-growing in the corrugated box packaging for food and beverages market during the forecast period. Due to developments in digital printing technology, it is now possible to permit short-run, custom orders with improved branding and quick turnaround times. This expansion is fueled by the growth of e-commerce, the increasing demand for personalized packaging for promotions and even small businesses, and the requirement for smart features such as QR codes for tracking and inventory management. Digital printing permits easy creation of custom packaging with colors, logos, and marketing messages, catering to seasonal products, specific promotional campaigns, and unique brand identities.

Food and Beverage Application Insights

The processed foods segment dominates the market. Processed foods, mainly fragile items or those demanding a longer shelf life, lie on corrugated boxes for protection against physical damage during transit, storage, and handling. The boxes' strength and durability are vital for maintaining product quality and safety. There is a rising consumer, and the industry focuses on sustainability. Corrugated boxes, being largely made from recycled paper, which are recyclable and biodegradable, work with these environmental demands and offer an eco-friendly alternative to plastics.

The fresh produce segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. Due to the unique protection demand of perishable goods, the rising need driven by e-commerce, and the whole industry's shift toward sustainable, cost-effective, along versatile packaging solutions. Corrugated packaging is a cost-effective solution for businesses, leading to its widespread adoption in domestic and export markets. Many corrugated boxes for manufacture are programmed with holes or other features to permit proper air circulation, which is important to maintain freshness and prevent spoilage.

End Use Insights

The retail/FMCG packaging segment dominated the market in 2024. Corrugated packaging provides an ideal combination of protection, sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and versatility to meet the specific needs of these products and even high-volume consumer sales. Cardboard and paper are recyclable, working with the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging and also helping the FMCG sector lower its carbon footprint. Corrugated boxes can be adapted to numerous product types, including fresh produce, frozen foods, dairy, and beverages, with innovations such as insulated boxes for temperature-sensitive items.

The online grocery/e-commerce segment is the fastest-growing in the corrugated box packaging for food and beverages market. Due to the rise in online shopping, there is a demand for durable, versatile, and even sustainable materials for product protection during transit and delivery. E-commerce needs packaging that can withstand various handling and shipping stages, and also corrugated boxes provide excellent strength and durability to protect food and even beverages from damage. Corrugated packaging is highly versatile, with customizable sizes and shapes to accommodate a broad array of food and beverage items, from heavy cans to delicate items.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Market

In May 2024, Toyota Motor Corporation partnered with DAIEI Co., Ltd. and NabiAce Co., Ltd. to create a new corrugated cardboard packaging container. The container is programmed to increase loading weight while guaranteeing ergonomic handling. This lightweight design not only enhances content loading capacity but also leads to a 72% in carbon dioxide emissions to enhance transport efficiency and promote sustainability.





Top Market Players

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group

Mondi Group

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Pratt Industries Inc.

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Recycled Corrugated Board

Virgin Corrugated Board

Coated Corrugated Board (waxed, laminated)



By Box Type

Regular Slotted Containers (RSC)

Die-Cut Boxes

Folded Trays

Telescopic Boxes

Corrugated Crates and Wraps



By Printing Technology

Flexographic

Lithographic

Digital

Screen Printing

By Food and Beverage Application

Processed Foods (e.g., ready meals, snacks, noodles)

Fresh Produce (fruits and vegetables)

Dairy Products

Beverages (bottled drinks, juices, cartons)

Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Bakery and Confectionery

Frozen Foods



By End-Use Channel

Retail/FMCG Packaging

Foodservice/Takeaway

Institutional and Bulk Food Packaging

Online Grocery/E-commerce

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



