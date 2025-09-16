Association of Corporate Counsel and Empsight Release Industry-Leading, Comprehensive Data Report for In-house Professionals

Washington, DC, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) and Empsight International, LLC, today released the 2025 Law Department Compensation Survey Executive Summary, one of the most comprehensive compensation data reports for in-house legal professionals.

The survey is based on responses from 1,637 in-house legal professionals across the United States and covers all job categories and company revenue sizes. The results enable law department professionals to benchmark their compensation, support career planning, and assess workplace wellness.

Key findings include:

Compensation is significantly higher in large organizations. CLOs at companies with $5B+ in revenue earn 44 percent more in base salary and 173 percent more in total target compensation than CLOs at <$1B companies.

Counsel from top 20 schools earn up to 39 percent more in base salary and 36 percent more in total compensation at the entry level and still see double-digit differences later in their careers.

Sixteen percent of respondents transitioned directly from law school to in-house roles, bypassing law firms, government, or other career paths. Conversely, 77 percent reported having law firm experience before moving in-house.

Seventeen percent of respondents received a promotion in the past year, with 13 percent receiving a base salary increase of more than 20 percent as a result.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents changed jobs in the past two years, up slightly from 25 percent in last year’s survey. Looking ahead, only 17 percent say they plan to change jobs in the coming year, down from 20 percent last year.

Stress remains a challenge: 44 percent of respondents reported moderate levels of stress, 29 percent mild stress, 18 percent high stress that impacts performance, and 4 percent severe stress or burnout leading them to consider a career change.

Hybrid work remains dominant (56 percent of professionals in 2025), with two or three remote days being the most common.

“The data gives us valuable insights into how in-house careers are evolving and where organizations must pay attention to support retention and well-being,” said Susanna McDonald, ACC vice president and Chief Legal Officer. “ACC is committed to equipping our members with the resources they need to thrive in their roles, and this report is an essential tool for benchmarking and career development.”

“Empsight is proud to partner with ACC to provide the in-house community with robust, reliable data,” said Jeremy Feinstein, founder and managing director at Empsight International. “This survey helps legal departments and professionals alike understand compensation trends, identify opportunities, and stay competitive in today’s dynamic legal market.”

The 2025 Law Department Compensation Survey Executive Summary is available here. The full compensation survey results are also available for purchase here and non-members here.

