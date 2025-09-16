Flu RNA Vaccines Market Report 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flu RNA Vaccines Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Flu RNA Vaccines Market Size is valued at USD 2.78 Billion in 2025. Worldwide sales of Flu RNA Vaccines Market are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.5%, reaching USD 5.95 Billion by the end of the forecast period in 2034.







The Flu RNA Vaccines Market is emerging as a transformative segment within the broader influenza prevention landscape, driven by the success of mRNA platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing demand for faster, scalable, and more effective vaccine technologies. Unlike traditional flu vaccines, which are based on inactivated or attenuated viruses, RNA-based vaccines use synthetic messenger RNA to instruct the body's cells to produce viral antigens that trigger an immune response.



This approach offers significant advantages, including rapid development timelines, adaptability to evolving flu strains, and the potential for broader cross-protection. As seasonal influenza continues to pose a global public health threat - particularly among elderly, immunocompromised, and pediatric populations - RNA-based vaccines are being positioned as next-generation alternatives to improve efficacy and responsiveness to viral mutations.

North America leads the Flu RNA Vaccines Market due to strong biotech R&D capabilities, regulatory support for novel vaccine platforms, and active investment by leading pharmaceutical companies. Europe follows closely with robust academic research and centralized vaccine procurement programs.

Asia-Pacific is showing high growth potential as governments explore RNA vaccine infrastructure in response to future pandemic preparedness. Key industry players are focusing on multivalent RNA vaccines, thermostable formulations, and combination vaccines targeting influenza alongside other respiratory viruses. Collaborative efforts between biotech innovators, public health agencies, and manufacturing partners are helping to accelerate clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and global distribution. Despite promising prospects, the market still faces challenges such as cold chain requirements, regulatory harmonization, and public perception related to newer vaccine technologies.

Key Takeaways

RNA-based flu vaccines offer faster production and higher adaptability compared to traditional egg- or cell-based vaccines.

Success of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines has accelerated development and investment in flu-specific RNA vaccine pipelines.

North America is the leading region due to strong biotech ecosystems, vaccine R&D funding, and advanced manufacturing infrastructure.

Europe is investing in mRNA vaccine platforms through public-private partnerships and centralized procurement mechanisms.

Asia-Pacific is ramping up capacity with strategic government-led initiatives for mRNA vaccine independence and pandemic resilience.

Flu RNA vaccines may offer broader cross-protection against evolving strains through rapid genetic reprogramming capabilities.

RNA vaccine platforms support faster strain updates, helping reduce mismatch risks common with seasonal flu vaccines.

Clinical trials are focusing on multivalent RNA formulations targeting multiple influenza subtypes in a single shot.

Cold chain storage and stability remain critical barriers to deployment, especially in low-resource regions.

Public confidence in RNA vaccines is rising but still requires ongoing education and transparency in safety data.

Manufacturers are investing in thermostable and lyophilized RNA formulations to improve shelf life and logistical ease.

Regulatory agencies are exploring expedited pathways and rolling reviews for mRNA-based flu vaccine approvals.

RNA platforms also enable combination vaccines for flu and other viruses like RSV or COVID-19, broadening market appeal.

AI and genomic surveillance tools are being used to identify mutational hotspots and inform vaccine design in real time.

Partnerships between global health organizations, biotech firms, and CDMOs are essential to scale up production and ensure equitable access.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Flu RNA Vaccines Market Latest Trends, Drivers and Challenges, 2025-2034

Flu RNA Vaccines Market Overview

Market Strategies of Leading Flu RNA Vaccines Companies

Flu RNA Vaccines Market Insights, 2025-2034

Leading Flu RNA Vaccines Types, 2025-2034

Leading Flu RNA Vaccines End-User industries, 2025-2034

Fast-Growing countries for Flu RNA Vaccines sales, 2025-2034

Flu RNA Vaccines Market Drivers and Restraints

Flu RNA Vaccines Demand Drivers to 2034

Flu RNA Vaccines Challenges to 2034

Flu RNA Vaccines Market- Five Forces Analysis

Flu RNA Vaccines Industry Attractiveness Index, 2024

Global Flu RNA Vaccines Market Value, Market Share, and Forecast to 2034

Global Flu RNA Vaccines Market Overview, 2024

Global Flu RNA Vaccines Market Revenue and Forecast, 2025-2034 (US$ Billion)

Global Flu RNA Vaccines Market Size and Share Outlook By Product Type, 2025-2034

Global Flu RNA Vaccines Market Size and Share Outlook By Application, 2025-2034

Global Flu RNA Vaccines Market Size and Share Outlook By Technology, 2025-2034

Global Flu RNA Vaccines Market Size and Share Outlook By End User, 2025-2034

Global Flu RNA Vaccines Market Size and Share Outlook By End User, 2025-2034

Global Flu RNA Vaccines Market Size and Share Outlook by Region, 2025-2034

Companies Featured

Moderna, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

BioNTech SE

CureVac N.V.

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Seqirus (a CSL Limited company)

Arcturus Therapeutics

VaxEquity Ltd.

GreenLight Biosciences

eTheRNA immunotherapies

Translate Bio (a Sanofi company)

Chulalongkorn University Vaccine Research Center (CUVRC)

Providence Therapeutics

Abogen Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vu9hq1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment