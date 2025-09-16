10th Colourful World Cultural Exhibition and Exchange Event Kicks off in Beijing

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 10, the 10th Colourful World Cultural Exhibition and Exchange Event opened at Hall 9 of Shougang Park. Hosted by the Information Office of Beijing Municipality, the event focuses on people-to-people cultural exchanges under the "Belt and Road" framework. Through exhibitions, cultural performances, tourism promotions, and other means, the event provides a platform for cultural exchanges between China and other countries, fostering mutual learning among civilizations.

At the event, performers from Uganda, Slovakia, Indonesia, and other countries presented folk dances, ethnic music, solo singing performances and other performances typical of their countries.

During an interview, Karlis Eihenbaums, Latvian Ambassador to China, noted that the event highlights Beijing's and entire China's great potential to attract international tourists. He emphasized that Beijing has much to offer, particularly in terms of unique travel experiences and convenient transport services. In his opinion, a trip to China would be incomplete without going to Beijing. He also encouraged Latvian citizens to come and see the city for themselves.

This was the third time that Moulay Zaine Elmoussaoui, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of Morocco in China, has participated in the CIFTIS. During an interview, he hoped that the event would further deepen the mutual understanding and appreciation of the cultures of Chinese and Moroccan peoples.

For Sumudu Wilpatha, Counsellor of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in China, the Colourful World functions as an excellent platform for countries to showcase their quality resources. She highlighted that over the past 68 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Sri Lanka and China, the two countries have maintained a healthy and stable relationship, cooperating in fields such as economy, culture, and education. She wished that this event would further contribute to the exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in a wide range of fields.

The 10th Colourful World Cultural Exhibition and Exchange Event is a significant component of the "Culture and Tourism Services" section of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), serving as an important platform for Beijing's international cultural exchanges. Through cultural performances, tourism promotions, and interactive activities such as the "stamp collection with passports", the event is a veritable world-class gathering marked by rich cultural heritage.

This year's edition introduced new immersive, interactive experiences based on the AI-powered "Travel the World with One Click" feature, including the "Silk Road Journey" check-in campaign, and live-streaming sessions connecting indoor and outdoor venues. The indoor "Colourful Space" includes exhibition booths of 20 embassies in China, while the outdoor area features highlights such as the "Time Corridor", a thematic illustration exhibition, and a 10th-anniversary retrospective. Coupled with the silhouette displays of the Beijing Central Axis and several interactive installations, this edition offers opportunities for a multi-sensory cultural experience.

From September 11 to 14, the Beijing Performance and Arts Group, as the event's organizer, continued organizing a wide range of activities at Shougang Park, including cultural showcases, tourism promotions, and several interactive activities. Visitors are treated to a rotating lineup of performances featuring intangible cultural heritage items, such as acrobatics, traditional Chinese opera, quyi (a collection of traditional Chinese oral performing arts), and puppetry.

Source: The Information Office of Beijing Municipality