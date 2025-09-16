Formaldehyde Market Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Profiles of Key Players BASF, Evonik Industries, and Capital Resin Corporation Among Others - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Formaldehyde Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Formaldehyde Market was valued at USD 7.52 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 9.86 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.62%. With its applications deeply integrated into industrial value chains, formaldehyde maintains a structurally important position in both mature and emerging markets.

Despite increasing regulatory scrutiny particularly around emission thresholds and workplace safety, the market is witnessing a strategic pivot toward low-emission and compliant formulations, including ultra-low-emitting resins and formaldehyde-free alternatives. Industry players are advancing innovation pipelines, investing in sustainable feedstock technologies and next-generation resin systems to maintain operational resilience and market access in environmentally regulated regions.

Backed by strong fundamentals such as rising urbanization, industrial manufacturing, and infrastructure investments, particularly in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, the global formaldehyde market is set to expand steadily. This growth will be led by sectors prioritizing material performance, cost-efficiency, and regulatory alignment, reinforcing formaldehyde's position as a strategic chemical intermediate in the global industrial landscape.

Key Market Drivers

Expanding Construction and Infrastructure Development: The expansion of construction and infrastructure development is a key macroeconomic driver that significantly accelerates growth in the global formaldehyde market. As countries invest heavily in housing, commercial real estate, transport networks, and industrial facilities, the demand for formaldehyde-based materials continues to rise sharply. Formaldehyde plays an essential role in producing engineered wood products, insulation, coatings, and adhesives, making it indispensable in modern construction practices.

One of the most critical applications of formaldehyde in construction lies in its use in resin production, specifically urea-formaldehyde (UF), phenol-formaldehyde (PF), and melamine-formaldehyde (MF) resins. These are key binders in the manufacturing of:

Plywood

Medium-density fiberboard (MDF)

Particleboard

Oriented strand board (OSB)

These engineered wood products form the backbone of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, used in flooring, paneling, roofing, cabinetry, and wall sheathing. The superior strength-to-weight ratio, dimensional stability, and cost-efficiency of these materials have made them industry standards, especially in markets focused on mass-scale, modular, or prefabricated construction.

As construction volumes rise globally, particularly in emerging markets, so does the demand for these formaldehyde-bound wood composites. Global urbanization is on a steep upward trajectory, with the proportion of the population living in cities projected to increase from 55% today to 68% by 2050. This shift translates to an influx of approximately 2.5 billion additional urban residents, with the majority of this growth concentrated in Asia and Africa. The world is experiencing unprecedented levels of urban migration, with millions relocating to cities each year. This trend is especially pronounced in Asia Pacific, Africa, and parts of Latin America.

To accommodate this shift, governments and private developers are investing in:

Affordable housing projects

High-rise apartment complexes

Smart cities and satellite townships

These large-scale developments require enormous quantities of construction materials including insulation, laminates, wood panels, and concrete admixtures, many of which involve formaldehyde-based chemicals either as binders or performance enhancers. This sustained housing demand translates into consistent and high-volume consumption of formaldehyde and its derivatives.

Key Market Challenges

Stringent Environmental and Health Regulations: Formaldehyde is classified as a hazardous air pollutant and a probable human carcinogen by multiple global regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA). These classifications have led to:

Strict emission limits on formaldehyde-based products, particularly in building materials and indoor environments (e.g., CARB Phase 2 and EPA TSCA Title VI in the U.S.).

Mandatory compliance with product labeling and safety data requirements under REACH (EU) and other global frameworks.

Increased scrutiny of occupational exposure levels in manufacturing and industrial settings.

These regulations have a direct impact on producers and downstream users, forcing them to invest heavily in compliance technologies, product reformulation, and process adjustments. The cost and complexity of meeting these evolving standards often delay product development, limit application scope, and discourage investment, especially in smaller or price-sensitive markets.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Low-Emission and Eco-Compliant Formaldehyde-Based Products: As environmental regulations grow increasingly stringent, particularly around indoor air quality and volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, the formaldehyde market is witnessing a strong pivot toward low-emitting and compliant formulations. Regulatory frameworks such as the EPA TSCA Title VI, California Air Resources Board (CARB) standards, and EU REACH legislation are compelling manufacturers to reformulate products that reduce or eliminate free formaldehyde emissions.

Surge in demand for ultra-low-emitting resins (ULEF) and no-added-formaldehyde (NAF) resins, particularly in furniture, flooring, and cabinetry applications. Increased investment in emission control technologies and advanced catalysts to minimize process-related emissions in manufacturing plants. Growing consumer and B2B preference for eco-label certified products (e.g., Greenguard, FSC, LEED-compliant), reinforcing the use of safer formaldehyde-based materials.

This shift is not a threat, but rather an evolution positioning formaldehyde as part of sustainable chemistry solutions, where it can maintain relevance through innovation and compliance.

Key Players Profiled in the Formaldehyde Market:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Capital Resin Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Foremark Performance Chemicals

Acron Group

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Alder S.p.A.

Dynea AS

Atul Ltd.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Formaldehyde Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Derivative:

Urea Formaldehyde

Phenol Formaldehyde

Melamine Formaldehyde

Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA)

Others

By End User Industry:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Agriculture

Healthcare

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Others

By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xflvm8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment