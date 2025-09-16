Sampo plc, press release, 16 September 2025 at 6.10 pm EEST

Sampo prices the issuance of new Restricted Tier 1 notes

Sampo plc has today successfully priced the offering of EUR 300 million of euro-denominated fixed rate reset perpetual restricted tier 1 notes (the Notes). The Notes have an initial coupon rate of 5.250 per cent up to the first reset date on 24 September 2035. The first call date is 24 March 2035.

The new issuance is part of Sampo Group’s ordinary capital management actions.

Sampo will apply to have the Notes admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange plc and admitted to trading on the official list of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority.



