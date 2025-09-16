Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Worth $53.5 Billion by 2030: Rising Health Awareness Regarding Waterborne Diseases Accelerates Market Growth Globally

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Device, Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market is projected to accelerate from USD 31.90 billion in 2024 to USD 53.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.20%. The global surge in industrial activities and population growth has exacerbated the scarcity of fresh water reservoirs and safe drinking water, driving the demand for effective water treatment solutions.

The increasing adoption of point of use water treatment systems highlights a societal prioritization of enhanced water quality across both residential and non-residential sectors. Residential consumers appreciate these systems for their affordability and personalized water quality improvements. Meanwhile, the non-residential sector benefits from their adaptable, scalable solutions, ensuring regulatory compliance and cost-effectiveness. This adoption signifies a widespread recognition of the significance of localized water treatment solutions.

Global population growth, urbanization, and infrastructure developments have intensified the demand for fresh and processed water. The United Nations forecasts an increase in the global urban population from 3.9 billion to 6.3 billion by 2050. With the human population doubling over the past 50 years, water consumption has surged, resulting in water scarcity and pollution challenges. These factors underscore the necessity for point of use water treatment systems.

Report Highlights:

The reverse osmosis systems segment captured over 30% revenue share in 2024 due to its effective pollutant removal.

The filtration segment is anticipated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Tabletop pitcher devices led the market in 2024 and are projected to continue their rapid growth.

Rising health awareness regarding waterborne diseases accelerates market growth globally.

Asia-Pacific leads the market due to increased disposable income, rising pollution, and a demand for safe water.

In January 2023, Aquaporin partnered with Koninklijke Philips N.V. to deliver clean drinking water in China, leveraging Aquaporin's membrane technology in Philips Water Solutions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for informed decision-making.

Projections from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analysis.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Innovation insights to stay competitive.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive market analysis across regions and segments.

Insights into the competitive landscape and key market players.

Exploration of future market trends and drivers.

Actionable recommendations for uncovering new revenue streams and guiding business strategies.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $31.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope 1.2. Segment Definitions 1.3. Research Methodology 1.4. Information Procurement 1.5. Information or Data Analysis 1.6. Market Formulation & Validation 1.7. Model Details 1.8. List of Secondary Sources 1.9. List of Primary Sources 1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary 2.1. Market Outlook 2.2. Segment Outlook 2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Point of Use Water Device Systems Market Variables, Trends & Scope 3.1. Market Lineage Outlook 3.2. Market Dynamics 3.3. Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis Tools 3.4. Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market: Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 4. Point of Use Water Device Systems Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis 4.1. Technology Segment Dashboard 4.2. Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market: Technology Movement Analysis 4.3. Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Point of Use Water Device Systems Market: Device Estimates & Trend Analysis 5.1. Device Segment Dashboard 5.2. Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market: Device Movement Analysis 5.3. Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Device, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Point of Use Water Device Systems Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis 6.1. Treatment Segment Dashboard 6.2. Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market: Application Movement Analysis 6.3. Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Point of Use Water Device Systems Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis 7.1. Regional Market Dashboard 7.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape 8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants 8.2. Company/Competition Categorization 8.3. Vendor Landscape 8.4. Company Profiles



The major companies featured in this Point of Use Water Treatment Systems market report include:

3M

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pentair

Panasonic Corporation

Unilever

LG Electronics

EcoWater

A.O. Smith

Culligan Water

Kinetico Incorporated

