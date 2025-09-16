Managed Equipment Service Market Size & Share to Surpass $9.14 Billion by 2034, Growing at a CAGR of 7.30% | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Managed Equipment Service (MES) Market By Service Type (Procurement and Installation, Maintenance and Repair, Replacement and Upgradation, Asset Management, Training and Support, Consulting Services), By Equipment Type (Imaging Equipment, Surgical Equipment, Diagnostic Equipment, Therapeutic Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, and Others), By Delivery Model (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers [ASCs], Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the global managed equipment service (MES) market size was valued at around USD 5.20 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.30% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 9.14 billion by 2034.”
Managed Equipment Service Industry Overview:
Managed equipment service is a long-term performance-based partnership model where healthcare providers outsource the management, procurement, and maintenance of medical equipment to professional service providers. Instead of paying high upfront costs, clinics and hospitals pay a fixed price for guaranteed access to technical support, lifecycle management, and high-tech equipment. The global managed equipment service (MES) market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for advanced medical equipment, cost containment in healthcare, and a focus on core healthcare services. Healthcare providers continually choose the latest treatment technologies and diagnostics to enhance patient outcomes. MES helps them to access superior equipment without incurring heavy purchase costs. This fuels adoption, as hospitals strive to remain competitive with modern services and facilities.
Managing capital expenditure is a primary challenge for hospitals, and managed equipment services offer a long-term and predictable cost model. It decreases the cost pressure of buying, maintaining, and upgrading equipment. This helps institutions distribute resources more effectively towards patient care. Furthermore, hospitals focus on delivering high-quality healthcare rather than managing complex equipment cycles. MES providers take responsibility for procurement, upgrades, and servicing, freeing medical staff from administrative pressures. This helps professionals focus on achieving better patient outcomes.
Report Scope:
|Report Attribute
|Report Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 5.20 Billion
|Market Forecast in 2034
|USD 9.14 Billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 7.30%
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Years
|2025- 2034
|Key Companies Covered
|Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Systems, Medtronic, Drägerwerk AG & Co., Mindray Medical, Getinge AB, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Althea Group, Healthcare Technologies International, and others.
|Segments Covered
|By Service Type, By Equipment Type, By Delivery Model, By End-User, and By Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
|Customization Scope
|Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.
Key Insights
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global managed equipment service (MES) market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.30% over the forecast period (2025-2034)
- In terms of revenue, the global managed equipment service (MES) market size was valued at around USD 5.20 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.14 billion by 2034.
- The managed equipment service (MES) market is projected to grow significantly due to rising global healthcare expenditure, a lack of skilled biomedical technicians and engineers, and increasing pressure to reduce hospital operational costs.
- Based on service type, the procurement and installation segment is expected to lead the market, while the maintenance and repair segment is expected to grow considerably.
- Based on equipment type, the imaging equipment segment is the largest, while the surgical equipment segment is projected to experience substantial revenue growth over the forecast period.
- Based on the delivery model, the on-premises segment holds a larger share, while the cloud-based segment holds a second-leading share.
- Based on end-user, the hospitals segment is expected to lead the market compared to the diagnostic centers segment.
- Based on region, Europe is projected to dominate the global market during the estimated period, followed by North America.
Industry Growth Factors
Stringent rules for industrial equipment and medical devices are surging the need for audit-ready documentation, validated service processes, and calibration logs. MES providers address these demands by centralizing compliance records, ensuring traceability, and reducing administrative workloads for customers. This capability is a decisive factor for businesses seeking to avoid inspection failures and penalties.
Improvements in analytics, IoT sensors, and cloud solutions have transformed MES into a predictive service model that focuses on predictive maintenance. By detecting faults early and facilitating remote diagnostics, providers reduce unplanned downtime and enhance equipment performance. This digital shift reduces the total cost of ownership and facilitates premium pricing for service-based collaborations, illustrating how technology is a crucial driver of customer retention and adoption. Hence, this technological facilitation fuels the growth of the managed equipment service (MES) market.
Managed Equipment Service Market: Segmentation
The global managed equipment service (MES) market is segmented based on service type, equipment type, delivery model, end-user, and region.
Based on service type, the global managed equipment service (MES) industry is divided into procurement and installation, maintenance and repair, replacement and upgradation, asset management, training and support, and consulting services. The procurement and installation segment accounts for a substantial share, as it enables hospitals to access superior medical equipment without incurring heavy capital expenditures.
Based on equipment type, the global market is segmented as imaging equipment, surgical equipment, diagnostic equipment, therapeutic equipment, patient monitoring equipment, and others. The imaging equipment segment held a dominant share, as hospitals rely on advanced imaging systems, such as CT, MRI, and X-ray, which require high investment and frequent upgrades.
Based on the delivery model, the global managed equipment service (MES) market is segmented into on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid models. The on-premises segment has held a leading share, as a majority of hospitals prefer direct on-site security and control of their critical medical equipment systems.
Based on end-user, the global market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), diagnostic centers, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment holds leadership, as they require a broader range of advanced equipment and long-term service contracts to support large volumes of patient care.
Regional Scope:
Europe is projected to maintain its dominant position in the global managed equipment service (MES) market, driven by the strong adoption of public-private partnerships, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and early market adoption. Europe leads in implementing PPP models in the medical sector, especially in Germany and the UK, where MES agreements are extensively used. This dependency on PPP majorly drives MES penetration in Europe.
North America maintains its position as the second-largest region in the global managed equipment service (MES) industry, driven by high healthcare spending, a large number of advanced hospitals, and a focus on operational efficiency. North America, particularly the United States, accounts for the largest share of global healthcare expenditures.
Some of the main players in the global managed equipment service (MES) market include;
- Siemens Healthineers
- GE Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Canon Medical Systems
- Fujifilm Healthcare
- Hitachi Medical Systems
- Medtronic
- Drägerwerk AG & Co.
- Mindray Medical
- Getinge AB
- Stryker Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Althea Group
- Healthcare Technologies International
The global managed equipment service (MES) market is segmented as follows:
By Service Type
- Procurement and Installation
- Maintenance and Repair
- Replacement and Upgradation
- Asset Management
- Training and Support
- Consulting Services
By Equipment Type
- Imaging Equipment
- Surgical Equipment
- Diagnostic Equipment
- Therapeutic Equipment
- Patient Monitoring Equipment
- Others
By Delivery Model
- On-Premises
- Cloud-Based
- Hybrid
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
- Diagnostic Centers
- Clinics
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- The Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- What is managed equipment service (MES)?
- Which key factors will influence the managed equipment service (MES) market growth over 2025-2034?
- What will be the value of the managed equipment service (MES) market during 2025-2034?
- What will be the CAGR value of the managed equipment service (MES) market during 2025-2034?
- Which region will contribute notably towards the managed equipment service (MES) market value?
- Which are the major players leveraging the managed equipment service (MES) market growth?
- What can be expected from the global managed equipment service (MES) market report?
