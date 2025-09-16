5G in Aviation Market Booming: 2025-2034 Trends and Investment Opportunities Report

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G in Aviation Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 5G in aviation market size reached approximately USD 1.20 Billion in 2024. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.10% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 32.54 Billion by 2034.

The number of air travellers is rising rapidly, due to the convenience offered by air transportation. This increase in the airline passenger traffic has fuelled the requirement for stringent safety and security measures, boosting the demand for real time data and high-speed internet connectivity, supporting the 5G in aviation market growth.

Adoption of 5G connected artificial intelligence is helping the staff in various activities such as border checking. Artificial intelligence can identify unique creases, marks, and material characteristics, which helps differentiate between identical bags and match them with the correct passenger.

The growing need for providing better flight experience to the passengers has boosted the demand for 5G in aviation sector. High speed internet connectivity provides in-flight entertainment, real time video streaming with 4K video quality, and latent free cloud access, attracting more passengers towards air transportations.

Global 5G in Aviation Market Segmentation



The report offers a detailed analysis of the market based on the following segments:



Market Breakup by Communication Infrastructure

Small Cell

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Market Breakup by Technology

Enhanced Mobile Broadband Segment (EMBB)

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Massive Machine Type Communication (MMTC)

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC)

Market Breakup by Connectivity Type

Ground-to-Ground Communication

Air-to-Ground Communication

Market Breakup by End Use

Airport

Aircraft

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share by End Use



Aircrafts are anticipated to account for a significant 5G in aviation market share as 5G allows for real time data transmission and enables improved monitoring, diagnosis, and maintenance of the aircraft. Passengers travelling long distances prefer in flight entertainment which can be improved with the help of 5G services. These services can enable autonomous systems, virtual reality, and remote-control features making long journeys more comfortable.



Airports are also observing a significant growth as 5G aids in improving airport operations and passenger services.



Market Share by Region



North America holds a significant share of the market owing to the strong presence of various key market players and rising research and development activities in 5G technology in the region. The growing requirement for enhanced internet connectivity in international and domestic flights and airports due to rising passenger traffic is also supporting the market growth. The expansion of small airports is further boosting the 5G in aviation market demand in North America.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd



Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. The telecommunications company specialises in information and communications technology, carrier network, enterprise solutions, and consumer devices.



OneWeb



OneWeb is a communications company that was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company aims to build broadband satellite internet services for its customers across the globe.



Qualcomm Technologies Inc.



Qualcomm Technologies Inc. was established in 2012 and has its headquarters located in California, United States. The multinational company makes innovative products such as modems, RF systems, processors, and platforms based on end use applications.



Other 5G in aviation market key players include Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Gogo Business Aviation LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Anuvu Operations LLC, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global 5G in Aviation Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global 5G in Aviation Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global 5G in Aviation Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global 5G in Aviation Market by Communication Infrastructure

5.5 Global 5G in Aviation Market by Technology

5.6 Global 5G in Aviation Market by Connectivity Type

5.7 Global 5G in Aviation Market by End Use

5.8 Global 5G in Aviation Market by Region

6 North America 5G in Aviation Market Analysis

6.1 United States of America

6.2 Canada

7 Europe 5G in Aviation Market Analysis

7.1 United Kingdom

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 Italy

7.5 Others

8 Asia-Pacific 5G in Aviation Market Analysis

8.1 China

8.2 Japan

8.3 India

8.4 ASEAN

8.5 Australia

8.6 Others

9 Latin America 5G in Aviation Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Mexico

9.4 Others

10 Middle East and Africa 5G in Aviation Market Analysis

10.1 Saudi Arabia

10.2 United Arab Emirates

10.3 Nigeria

10.4 South Africa

10.5 Others

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Supplier Selection

12.2 Key Global Players

12.3 Key Regional Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Profiles

12.5.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

12.5.2 Nokia Corporation

12.5.3 OneWeb

12.5.4 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

12.5.5 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.5.6 Gogo Business Aviation LLC

12.5.7 Honeywell International Inc.

12.5.8 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

12.5.9 Anuvu Operations LLC

12.5.10 Others



