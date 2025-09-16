Mission 10K’s Secret to Speed: a Land Acquisition Engine That Finds Gold Where Others Don’t

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. housing crisis isn’t just a matter of construction delays or red tape. The problem begins before the first shovel hits dirt—at the land acquisition stage, where inflated pricing and broken broker systems are choking supply and spiking costs. But Mission 10K has rewritten that playbook.

With 19 projects active or in pipeline, and over 3,000 townhomes underway, Mission 10K is proving that acquisition—done right—isn’t just a step in the process. It’s the multiplier. Most of the company’s land is secured at 50–70% below market price, and that margin is baked into every project from day one.

“While other developers are making nice decks for overpriced land, we’re knocking on doors and finding parcels that never hit the market,” says Daniel Kaufman, VP of Development and Partner. “The brokers laughed at our offers. Then we closed—without them.”

The company blends data science and human grit: a proprietary scoring system flags undervalued sites in high-growth metros, while Daniel boots up old-school outreach—meeting city staff, talking to neighbors, cold-calling heirs, and walking sites no one else will touch.

“Our system filters every parcel through zoning, slope, utilities, comps, growth signals—you name it. If it scores, I go. If it doesn’t, we don’t waste a second,” Kaufman explains. “We’re ruthless about margin creation at the very first mile.”

In Burlington, Vermont, Mission 10K became the first outsider in 50 years to buy from the region’s most powerful landowners. In Liberty, Missouri, and Mount Rose, Nevada, deals closed at steep discounts while others sat on the market for years. Each deal represents a blueprint for rapid replication, not a one-off success.

This method isn’t just efficient—it’s exponential. Because Mission 10K acquires land rights, the entire development cycle accelerates: faster entitlements, more predictable underwriting, and capital that flows without friction.

It’s one of the biggest reasons Mission 10K can operate like a high-growth startup, not a lumbering REIT. In a market where time kills deals, their land machine is a velocity engine.

“Our velocity isn’t luck. It’s a system,” says Kaufman. “And it starts with buying land the world forgot—but we didn’t.”

About Mission 10K

Mission 10K is a full-stack real estate development startup on a mission to deliver 10,000 high-quality townhomes at startup speed. The company leverages a proprietary Community Creation Engine that integrates AI-driven site selection, vertically stacked operations, and standardized design to rapidly scale housing across the U.S. With over 3,000 townhomes in the pipeline and 19 sites secured, Mission 10K is proving that housing can be fast, affordable, and dignified—without waiting on broken systems or red tape.

Learn more at www.Mission10K.com.