Acrow’s Detour Bridges Minimize Work Zone Impact of Highway Construction in Southern Indiana

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today it has designed and supplied two modular steel detour bridges to maintain traffic flow during infrastructure improvement projects on highways in Southern Indiana. The bridges were installed on heavily traveled routes in Clark and Floyd Counties that provide direct access to nearby Louisville, Kentucky.

The bridges located on Interstate 265 spanning Silver Creek between the cities of New Albany and Clarksville and U.S. Route 150 over Little Indian Creek in the town of Floyds Knobs were designated for superstructure reconstruction. To improve safety and decrease the duration of the projects, temporary detour bridges from Acrow were selected over phased construction. In addition, using temporary detours would enable full-width construction, eliminating the phase lines that result from sequenced construction.

The bridge over Silver Creek is adjacent to an interstate interchange, where heavy traffic volumes divert to bypass downtown Louisville tolls, so minimizing traffic disruptions throughout the project was critical. The Acrow bridge installed is 330 feet (100.584m) long in two spans, and has a two-lane width of 30 feet. Because the location is within a seismic zone, carefully engineered foundations and bearing retainers were required, which Acrow addressed by designing the pier with two drilled shafts, exposed columns, and a straddle cap. The proximity to the Ohio River makes Silver Creek vulnerable to extreme flooding, which drove an aggressive project schedule that allowed little room for delays during redesign and implementation.

The bridge over Little Indian Creek is part of an entrance and exit ramp interchange with Interstate 64, so a detour bridge was required to safely accommodate traffic flow through the construction zone without backing up onto the interstate ramps. The Acrow bridge installed is 150 feet (45.72m) with a two-lane width of 24 feet (7.35m). The structure was assembled and installed within the narrow median between two existing bridges, making the work especially challenging due to the limited space.

Acrow rented both structures to project contractor E&B Paving. Both are designed to AASHTO HL-93 loading and have asphalt decks. Construction of the Silver Creek detour bridge began in March 2025, and it was installed with a cantilever launch. Assembly of the Little Indian Creek detour bridge began two months later, and it was launched with the assistance of a crane. Traffic was rerouted to both bridges in May. The Little Indian Creek bridge is expected to be in service through September 2025 and the Silver Creek bridge through November 2025.

“Acrow’s modular steel bridges were an excellent solution for these complex projects,” said Eugene Sobecki, Director National Sales & Military Business Development. “Designed for safety and reliability, our cost-effective detour bridges help minimize disruption to motorists and local businesses while maintaining—or accelerating—project schedules.”

“We’re proud to support these essential infrastructure improvements that enhance both the safety and efficiency of our transportation network,” said Russ Parisi, Acrow’s Vice President North America. “Available for rent or purchase, Acrow’s durable detour bridges can help deliver priority projects more quickly and affordably.”

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

