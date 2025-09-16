With 9.50% CAGR, Polyurethane Condom Market to Reach USD 2.48 Billion by 2034

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Polyurethane Condom Market By Material Type (Polyurethane, Polyisoprene, Latex), By Application (Contraception, Disease Prevention, Sensory Enhancement), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Online Retail, Hospitals & Clinics, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the global polyurethane condom market size was valued at around USD 1.20 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.50% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 2.48 billion by 2034."





Polyurethane Condom Industry Overview:

Polyurethane condoms are an advanced alternative to customary latex condoms, specially made for people with latex sensitivities or allergies. They are made from a durable and thin material and offer reliable protection from unwanted pregnancies and STIs (sexually transmitted infections), while providing a natural feel due to improved heat transfer properties. The global polyurethane condom market is likely to expand rapidly, fueled by the growing latex allergies, enhanced sensory experience, and compatibility with lubricants. Growing latex allergies and sensitivities are driving a majority of consumers to prefer polyurethane condoms as a safer alternative. Their hypoallergenic properties offer relief to consumers who experience discomfort with latex. This creates a steady demand from a niche but progressing consumer base.

Despite the growth, the global market is impeded by factors such as low availability in the developing regions and consumer preference for familiar latex. In many areas, polyurethane condoms are not as extensively distributed as latex options. Hence, low availability limits user awareness and access. This gap slows overall adoption despite the growing demand.

Key Insights

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global polyurethane condom market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.50% over the forecast period (2025-2034)

over the forecast period (2025-2034) In terms of revenue, the global polyurethane condom market size was valued at around USD 1.20 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.48 billion by 2034.

The polyurethane condom market is projected to grow significantly owing to the growing demand for non-latex alternatives, escalating urban population, changing lifestyles, and more substantial support from NGO awareness campaigns and the government.

Based on material type, the latex segment is expected to lead the market, while the polyisoprene segment is expected to grow considerably.

Based on application, the contraception segment is the largest, while the disease prevention segment is projected to experience substantial revenue growth over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the pharmacies segment is expected to lead the market compared to the online retail segment.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global market during the estimated period, followed by North America.

Industry Growth Drivers

The worldwide growth in sexual health education programs and government campaigns has significantly driven the use of condoms. According to the WHO (2023), nearly 374 million new STIs are recorded every year, underscoring the need for protective measures.

Improvements in condom engineering and material science are remarkably propelling the polyurethane condom market. Polyurethane offers ultra-thin properties and optimal strength, aiding enhanced sensitivity without compromising safety. In 2024, Japanese producer Sagami launched a next-generation polyurethane condom that is 20 percent thinner than its predecessor, gaining huge media coverage.

Polyurethane Condom Market: Segmentation

The global polyurethane condom market is segmented based on material type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Based on material type, the global polyurethane condom industry is divided into polyurethane, polyisoprene, and latex. The latex condoms held a dominating share of the market because of their elasticity, affordability, and broad accessibility. They are trusted by users worldwide, particularly in developing economies where price plays a significant role. Their ability to offer robust protection, blended with an extensive distribution ecosystem, augments their dominance.

Based on application, the global polyurethane condom market is segmented into contraception, disease prevention, and sensory enhancement. The contraception segment held leadership in the market since preventing unwanted pregnancies is the key reason for condom use across the globe. Users believe condoms are a non-invasive, reliable, and easily accessible birth control technique.

Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented as pharmacies, online retail, hospitals & clinics, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and specialty stores. The pharmacies segment registered the maximum share, as they are trusted, convenient, and accessible points of purchase for users. Several users prefer buying from pharmacies because of the guarantee of privacy and authenticity.

Regional Scope:

The Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position in the global polyurethane condom market, driven by its large population base, increasing awareness of sexual health, and the growth of e-commerce platforms. Asia Pacific holds a substantial share of the worldwide market because of its vast population and a high reproductive age group. Economies like India and China together register for more than 35% of the worldwide population. This demographic benefit fuels the consistent and strong demand for contraceptives, including these condoms.

North America ranks as the second-leading region in the global polyurethane condom industry as a result of high sexual wellness awareness, a strong sector for premium products, and broader e-commerce penetration. North America holds the leading awareness about contraceptive methods and safe sex.

Some of the leading players in the global polyurethane condom market include;

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Durex)

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (Trojan)

Okamoto Industries Inc.

Karex Berhad

Ansell Limited

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.

Cupid Limited

HBM Group

Mayer Laboratories Inc.

Sagami Rubber Industries Co. Ltd.

Glyde Healthcare

Sir Richard’s Condom Company

Kimono Condoms

B Holding Group

Lifestyles Healthcare

The global polyurethane condom market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

Polyurethane

Polyisoprene

Latex

By Application

Contraception

Disease Prevention

Sensory Enhancement

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Online Retail

Hospitals & Clinics

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



