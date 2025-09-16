Availability of Transgene’s Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2025

TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2025.

The document is available on the Company’s website: www.transgene.fr, in the “Investors/Financial information” section.

This report comprises the following documents:

  • 2025 half-year financial statements;
  • Half-year management report;
  • Statutory Auditors’ report on the 2025 half-year financial statements;
  • Declaration by the person responsible for this half-year financial report.

Contacts

Media: 

Caroline Tosch 
Corporate and Scientific Communications Manager 
+33 3 68 33 27 38 
communication@transgene.fr  
 
Investors & Analysts: 
Nadège Bartoli 
Investor Relations Analyst and Financial Communication Officer
+33 3 88 27 91 03 
Lucie Larguier 
Chief Financial Officer
+33 3 88 27 91 00 
investorrelations@transgene.fr 

