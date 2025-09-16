Availability of Transgene’s Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2025

TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2025.
The document is available on the Company’s website: www.transgene.fr, in the “Investors/Financial information” section.
This report comprises the following documents:
- 2025 half-year financial statements;
- Half-year management report;
- Statutory Auditors’ report on the 2025 half-year financial statements;
- Declaration by the person responsible for this half-year financial report.
