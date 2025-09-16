Availability of Transgene’s Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2025

TRANSGENE (Paris: TNG) today announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2025.

The document is available on the Company’s website: www.transgene.fr, in the “Investors/Financial information” section.

This report comprises the following documents:

2025 half-year financial statements;

Half-year management report;

Statutory Auditors’ report on the 2025 half-year financial statements;

Declaration by the person responsible for this half-year financial report.

Contacts

Media:



Caroline Tosch

Corporate and Scientific Communications Manager

+33 3 68 33 27 38

communication@transgene.fr Investors & Analysts: Nadège Bartoli

Investor Relations Analyst and Financial Communication Officer

+33 3 88 27 91 03 Lucie Larguier

Chief Financial Officer

+33 3 88 27 91 00

investorrelations@transgene.fr

