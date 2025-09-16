Raymond James Welcomes Georgia Advisor Duo Managing Over $190 Million

St. Petersburg, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James (NYSE: RJF) recently welcomed financial advisors Aaron Mabon and Summer Deal to Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) – the firm’s independent advisor channel – according to Todd Gartrell, Southeast division director for RJFS.

Together with Office Manager Lisa Ray, they operate as True North Wealth Advisors, based in LaGrange, Georgia. The group managed approximately $190 million in client assets as part of Commonwealth Financial Network. With a combined 33 years of experience, the advisors specialize in retirement planning and investment management, serving clients including business owners, women investors and pre-retirees.

“Our mission is to guide clients toward financial freedom with thoughtful service and tailored strategies,” said Mabon. “Raymond James’ depth of sophisticated resources and unique culture allow us to stay true to our founding principles – putting clients first and serving them like we would our own family.”

Mabon began his advisory career in 2009 after several years as a sales manager and spent the last 12 years with his previous firm. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Mercer University.

“Raymond James was the right fit for our practice,” said Deal. “The firm’s service-first culture reflects our own values and is apparent across the organization. With expanded resources and support, we can spend more time focusing on what matters most – our clients.”

Deal entered the financial services industry in 2009 and became an advisor the following year. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business with a focus on finance from Auburn University.

