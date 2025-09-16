MULTIMEDIA UPDATE -- Marine Biologics Partners with Molecular Quantum Solutions to Accelerate Next-Generation Biomaterials Development

BERKELEY, Calif. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomaterials company Marine Biologics today announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Molecular Quantum Solutions (MQS) in which Marine Biologics will be the sole commercialization partner for MQS’ physics-based modeling and machine learning tools as applied to marine-derived bioproducts. The strategic partnership will enhance Marine Biologics’ bioproduct discovery platform and dramatically reduce biomaterial development timelines and budgets.

As part of the agreement, MQS’s flagship physics engine, Cebule™—which combines quantum chemistry, molecular dynamics, and graph neural networks—will power MacroLink™, Marine Biologics’ API-native AI for ingredient discovery. Cebule will analyze MacroLink’s vast marine biochemical data, applying the same technology used in advanced therapeutics to food, cosmetics, and biomaterials.

As the first engine purpose-built for ingredient design, MacroLink unites standardized bulk inputs with predictive AI, compressing discovery from years to months to deliver novel solutions ready for global supply chains. The integration of Cebule and MacroLink will rapidly accelerate the discovery of new seaweed-derived functional materials, including clean-label protein stabilizers, natural egg replacements, baking texturants, bioactives, and next-gen biopolymers for sustainable packaging.

“The same wave of verticalized AI that is transforming finance, law, and drug discovery is now reaching food and materials,” said Marine Biologics CEO Patrick Griffin. “Its application will unlock sustainable materials innovation by eliminating the high cost and long timelines that have historically prevented clean, functional bioproducts from entering the mass market. Our exclusive partnership with MQS integrates a cutting-edge computational backbone directly into MacroLink so we can launch new ingredients faster, more reliably, and at a fraction of the traditional cost.”

MQS CEO Mark Jones commented: “We have always understood that our quantum chemistry and quantum computing algorithms for the pharma and life science industries has also a major impact on innovation in segments like food, cosmetics and biomaterials. Our partnership with Marine Biologics provides rapid, real world validation for molecular innovation in the marine chemical space.”

Today, companies around the world are on an urgent mission to replace petrochemicals and other unsustainable ingredients in the products they make. The $121 billion market for clean functional ingredients has historically been limited by long development cycles, inconsistent product composition, challenges in scaling production, and expensive research and development cycles.

Tapping into the growing market for Vertical AI solutions, the partnership between Marine Biologics and MQS addresses these challenges by combining computational expertise from MQS with Marine Biologics’ industry-specific expertise in marine-derived ingredients, product development, and commercial scale-up in the food and biomaterials sectors.

About Marine Biologics

Marine Biologics is building the next generation of clean-label ingredients by pairing AI with standardized seaweed inputs. This approach transforms an abundant, renewable biomass into a scalable platform for high-value solutions in food, cosmetics, and materials—unlocking faster discovery cycles, lower costs, and time to market. To learn more, visit https://www.marinebiologics.com/ .

About Molecular Quantum Solutions (MQS)

Molecular Quantum Solutions offers a high performance computing infrastructure with modular quantum chemistry and machine learning to advance biopharmaceuticals, materials and chemistry R&D with unprecedented precision and speed. To learn more, visit https://mqs.dk/.