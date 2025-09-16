AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB will organize an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results of the first half-year 2025

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB invites investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join the webinar dedicated to presentation of group's financial results of the first half-year 2025, scheduled on 29th September 2025 at 13:30 (EEST). The presentation will be held in English.

During the webinar, Gabrielė Sapon, CEO and Ernesta Grikinaitė-Bartkevičė, CFO of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB will introduce the group's financial results of the first half-year 2025 and comment on the recent developments in the company. After the presentation, attendees will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to submit their questions in the registration form or send them before the start of the webinar to simona.backiene@nasdaq.com.

To join the webinar, please register via the following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JHB-8r3_QEel-qalrgLRkg#/registration

