Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada Launches Private Credit Platform to address the evolving needs of middle-market businesses and private equity sponsors

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi HC Capital America, a leading non-bank, non-captive finance provider in North America, is further establishing its position in the rapidly growing private credit market with the launch of its Canadian platform. This expansion marks a strategic objective of Mitsubishi HC Capital America to increase and align broader commercial finance offerings across both Canada and the United States.

The new private credit platform will offer a comprehensive suite of lending products, including asset-based lending, senior secured cash flow lending and equipment financing for mid-market businesses with hold sizes up to $25 million USD. Senior secured cash flow lending will specifically target sponsor-backed companies, while asset-based lending and equipment financing will be available to private companies.

François Nantel, President of Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada, said, “For more than 45 years, we have proven to be a reliable financial partner with a track record of supporting borrowers through many business cycles. As a non-bank lender, we have the flexibility, asset knowledge and significant base of resources through our North American platform to deliver tailored financing solutions quickly, confidently, and with a deep understanding of our clients’ industries and growth goals.”

“The launch of the Canadian private credit platform reflects our commitment to deliver tailored financing solutions to bridge the financing gap in the Canadian lending landscape,” said Kevin Hall, Vice President at Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada. “With the veteran team we’ve assembled, we can confidently address the evolving needs of middle-market businesses and private equity sponsors who are looking for partners to offer financing structures with larger transaction sizes with timely and reliable results.”