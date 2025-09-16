Snapscale Partners with Mountain Mill Technologies to Offer Virtual Sally® the Premier Front Desk Kiosk Solution for Healthcare Practices

Scotch Plains, NJ , Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snapscale (formerly BBC Global Services), a leading provider of HIPAA-compliant outsourcing solutions, today announced a sales and marketing partnership with Mountain Mill Technologies to help staff and cross-sell its patented, virtual front desk kiosk solution, HiBridge® (formerly Virtual Sally®).

Understanding that healthcare practices would need to embrace digital solutions and deliver a front desk experience with elevated customer service and streamlined patient communication, HiBridge® developed the first-ever patented technology to provide a virtual front desk for medical offices. Since its debut in 2019, the platform’s utility and adoption have grown significantly.

HiBridge® is now being deployed in physician offices, specialty clinics, hospital systems, and other healthcare environments seeking to modernize their patient intake process.

Mike Yablonowitz, President & CEO of Snapscale, commented, “We are proud and overjoyed to partner with such esteemed colleagues as Mark and Wendy Lucas, as well as their entire team at Mountain Mill. HiBridge® is an innovative, impactful digital solution that can handle the entire front-desk experience. When combined with Snapscale’s HIPAA-compliant staffing, it can increase front desk efficiency, enhance patient experience, and decrease operating costs.”

“Marrying our reliability, low-cost model, and unwavering focus on HIPAA-compliance and data security with a leading technology platform makes our combined offering a very compelling solution for physician practices, medical clinics, and hospitals alike.”

Mark Lucas, CEO of Mountain Mill Technologies, added, “Pairing HiBridge with the incredible people at Snapscale has provided an elevated, cost-effective patient and clinic experience that has changed the lives of people here and in the Philippines. Our technology has provided the link that connects all.”

About Snapscale



With offices in the Philippines, India, and the U.S., Snapscale is a leading provider of dedicated HIPAA-compliant, offshore virtual assistants to a diverse range of SMB clients, including healthcare practices and medical specialties. Since its founding in 2017 as BBC Global Services, Snapscale has differentiated itself from traditional outsourcing companies by embracing a people-first philosophy and hands-on client success approach. This commitment to clients, employees, and partners has enabled Snapscale to become the BPO of choice for small to medium-sized healthcare and allied businesses.

More information can be found at: www.snapscale.com

About HiBridge (formerly Virtual Sally)



HiBridge® is a patented, paradigm-shifting solution designed to streamline front desk operations, improve workflow efficiency, and reduce operating costs by up to 50% or more. HiBridge® delivers an ‘in-person’ experience without the ‘in-person’ cost or inefficiency.

Media Contacts:



Mike Yablonowitz

President & CEO

Snapscale

mike@snapscale.com

(888) 944-6618

Wendy Lucas, PT

Co-Founder & Medical Director

Virtual Sally / HiBridge

Wendy@MillMountainTech.com

(540) 330-8022







