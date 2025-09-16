Toll Brothers Announces Opening of a New Luxury Home Community in August Park in Spring Hill, Tennessee

SPRING HILL, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its latest Nashville-area community, Toll Brothers at August Park, a new neighborhood of luxury homes located in tranquil Spring Hill, Tennessee. The highly anticipated community is located at Round Hill Lane and Harmony Road in Spring Hill and is served by Williamson County Schools.





Toll Brothers at August Park offers 31 new single-family homes featuring spacious home designs and exceptional personalization options. Floor plans range from 2,882 to 4,121+ square feet with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Home designs include optional features such as first-floor primary bedrooms, lofts, flex rooms, media rooms, and covered patios. Pricing starts in the upper $800,000s.

“Toll Brothers at August Park offers an exceptional blend of luxury and tranquility, with expansive home designs in an amazing school district,” said Jordan Hartigan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tennessee. “This prime location situated near the new June Lake, Interstate 65 Interchange, and Interstate 840 allows for easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options in nearby Franklin and Nashville. Residents will also enjoy a refreshing community pool and pool house.”





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

A model home grand opening event is planned for October 16th with food, music, and beverages. For more information on Toll Brothers at August Park, prospective home shoppers are invited to call (855) 949-8655 or visit TollBrothersAtAugustPark.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

