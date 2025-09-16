IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 37 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from September 08th to September 12th 2025
       
Name of the issueIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/09/2025FR0010259150300118,30AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/09/2025FR0010259150600118,60CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/09/2025FR0010259150300118,83333TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/09/2025FR00102591503400118,90741XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/09/2025FR0010259150300118,90AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/09/2025FR0010259150600118,88433CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/09/2025FR0010259150300118,80TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/09/2025FR00102591503400118,81994XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/09/2025FR0010259150300118,96667AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/09/2025FR0010259150600118,40CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/09/2025FR0010259150300118,50TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/09/2025FR00102591503244118,80028XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/09/2025FR0010259150300119,50AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/09/2025FR0010259150600119,80CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/09/2025FR0010259150300119,60TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/09/2025FR00102591503240119,50858XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/09/2025FR0010259150300119,40AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/09/2025FR0010259150600119,50CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/09/2025FR0010259150300119,40TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1112/09/2025FR00102591503199119,57146XPAR
    22483119,09214 

