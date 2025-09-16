MoodScentz by Wizard Wellness: The First Science-Backed Scent Sprays Designed for Well-Being

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How a space smells can change everything a person is feeling. The freshness of clean linen while folding laundry on a Sunday morning, the warm smell of coffee walking into a cafe to get out of an afternoon work slump or the calming scent of lavender before bed. These moments do more than just please the senses; they can influence the way people feel, think and move throughout the day.

MoodScentz is the first product line from Wizard Wellness, a new division of Wizard — the leading name in air fresheners worldwide since the 1950s. Wizard Wellness takes innovation a step further with MoodScentz — self-care in a spray bottle. This is the first consumer spray to use scent-to-brain mapping technology, moving beyond traditional air fresheners or simple essential oil blends. Each formula is designed not just to scent a room but to actively influence mood, bringing together perfumery artistry and neuroscience.

Each bottle has a specific scent that is scientifically proven to connect with the brain and enhance a person’s mood. Whether it's winding down before bed without synthetic sleep aids, needing to focus before a big meeting or seeking an afternoon pick-me-up without caffeine that could keep you up later — just one spritz can set the desired mood.

The collection includes four profiles curated to enhance these specific emotional responses:

MoodScentz+, Relax & Unwind: Promotes calm, serenity and comfort

Promotes calm, serenity and comfort MoodScentz+, Invigorate & Recharge: Promotes energy, focus and empowerment

Promotes energy, focus and empowerment MoodScentz+, Happy & Blissful: Uplifts and inspires optimism

Uplifts and inspires optimism DreamScentz+, Rested & Refreshed: Supports deep and restful sleep

"As more people prioritize their overall well-being, MoodScentz offers a neuroscience-backed approach to support it — and that’s what differentiates these new products from anything else," said Fahim Ibrahimi, CEO of Wizard Wellness. "It’s about helping people intentionally shape their mood and environment in an easy, natural way."

MoodScentz was developed in partnership with a global leading fragrance house, backed by more than 35 years of published neuroscience and sensory research. Using tools like brain-imaging studies and mood-response testing, the technology identifies which specific scent combinations measurably influence emotional well-being. The result is a line of functional fragrances that blend the art of perfumery with proven science.

Each formula is gasless, eco-friendly and free from parabens, phthalates and harsh chemicals, making them safe for everyday rituals in homes, offices, and personal spaces around family and pets. Wizard Wellness is also engaging wellness experts and media reviewers to provide independent testing and feedback during launch, ensuring transparency and trust with consumers. Transform your space and your mood, one spritz at a time.

Logos, product photos and FAQs can be found in the media kit .

MoodScentz will be available through its Amazon store starting Oct. 1 and soon through additional trade channels. For more information, please visit WizardMoodscentz.com/ .

About Wizard Wellness: MoodScentz is a subsidiary of Wizard, which is owned and operated by MY Imports USA. The company owns and licenses global consumer brands across wellness, personal care and home fragrance categories. Wizard Wellness is its newest direct-to-consumer brand. MoodScentz™ is a new line of scientifically-backed functional fragrances designed to influence mood and overall well-being. Each scent utilizes advanced neurofragrance technology to evoke specific emotional states, ranging from calm and clarity to joy and rest.

Media Contact

Bethany Rhodes

Uproar by Moburst for MoodScentz

Bethany@Moburst.com

