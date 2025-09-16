Innovative Injury Solutions Announces its Plans for National Expansion Transforming Care for Trauma Patients

Phoenix, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Injury Solutions, based in Arizona, has announced plans for a significant national expansion, marking a pivotal moment in its mission to transform care for patients who have suffered traumatic injuries. More than operational growth, the expansion will mark the widening of the impact that touches patients, doctors, and legal professionals across the country.

Innovative Injury Solutions

Founded by Dr. Daniel O’ Connor, a board-certified anesthesiologist and fellowship-trained interventional pain management specialist, Innovative Injury Solutions was built to meet the needs of patients who often fall through the cracks of the traditional healthcare system. Chief Operating Officer and Doctor of Physical Therapy, Keith W Fandry, who has played a central role in driving growth over the years, describes the plans as both a responsibility and an opportunity. “Every city we expand into means more patients getting access to timely care, more doctors finding relief from burnout, and more legal professionals able to secure the support their clients need,” Fandry says.

The company focuses on a unique and underserved population, such as individuals injured in automobile accidents, workplace incidents, sports mishaps, or other traumatic events, who are frequently discharged from hospitals with nowhere to turn. Traditional health insurance pathways could leave them waiting months for care, while reimbursement challenges could discourage providers from engaging with this patient group.

Innovative Injury Solutions has designed a model that bypasses these barriers, delivering fast, efficient, and high-quality care while ensuring legal professionals receive the medical documentation they need to advocate effectively for their clients.

“Innovation in this field means breaking away from a system that might too often delay or deny care,” Fandry explains. “We’ve built robust systems to support both patients and providers, from efficient case management to fair reimbursement models that give doctors an alternative to the complex health insurance environment.”

Beyond patients, the model directly addresses physician burnout, a growing crisis in the United States. By working outside of traditional insurance structures, Innovative Injury Solutions provides healthcare professionals a path to deliver impactful care without the mounting administrative pressures that could often erode the profession.

The company’s growth trajectory has been rapid. From a single practice only six years ago, Innovative Injury Solutions has now begun establishing its footprint in other regions, democratizing its distinctive offerings to support more people. With national expansion, the company plans to bring its systems and expertise to doctors and communities across the country, with the goal of becoming a recognized leader in the field within the next five years.

For Fandry, the mission is deeply personal. “Every day we hear stories of people whose lives were derailed by injuries and who had nowhere to turn. To see them regain mobility, return to work, or prevent chronic pain from taking over their lives, that’s why this expansion matters. On a personal level, it’s about knowing we can prevent suffering, not just manage it,” he shares.

As Innovative Injury Solutions scales its reach, the company remains clear that this expansion encapsulates a mission bigger than a business move, one that is rooted in compassion, efficiency, and a belief in restoring dignity to patients while empowering the professionals who care for them.

Media Contact

Name: Innovative Injury Solutions Media Team

Email: InfoIIS@innovativeinjurysolutions.com



