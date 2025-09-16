DENVER, CO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niufo CRYPTO GROUP LTD, operating as Niufo (https://www.niufo.com/), a next-generation digital asset trading platform, today announced the launch of a comprehensive User Protection and Market Integrity Initiative. This major commitment of resources is a direct response to a recent increase in anonymous, unsubstantiated reviews and misleading articles targeting the Italian market, coinciding with the company's successful regional expansion.



The company has observed a pattern of unverified claims appearing on various online platforms. These narratives, often containing similar language and demonstrably false information about the platform's legitimacy and withdrawal processes, appear intended to create uncertainty and confusion among Italian investors.



"A secure and well-informed user base is the cornerstone of a healthy market. When we see a rise in misleading information, our first priority is to empower our users with facts and reinforce the security of our platform," said Alex Johnson, CEO of Niufo. "This initiative is not about engaging with anonymous online chatter; it's about taking proactive, tangible steps to protect our community and uphold our commitment to transparency and operational excellence."



Key Pillars of the Initiative: A Focus on Action

Niufo's User Protection and Market Integrity Initiative will allocate significant resources to the following areas:



• Proactive Information Monitoring: A dedicated team will work with digital safety experts to identify and report misleading content that violates platform terms of service across various online channels.



• Enhanced Educational Campaign (NIUFO Academy): Launching a localized Italian-language educational series to help users identify common crypto scams, understand security best practices, and distinguish legitimate, regulated platforms like Niufo from fraudulent schemes.



• Expanded User Support: Bolstering support channels to assist users in verifying official communications and addressing any concerns that may arise from encountering false information.



• Published Security Audits: Engaging top-tier cybersecurity firms to conduct and publish regular third-party audits of Niufo's platform security and fund management protocols.



Addressing Market Misconceptions with Verifiable Facts



Niufo encourages all users to rely on official and verifiable sources for information. The company's operations are grounded in a framework of regulatory compliance and transparency.



"Our approach has always been to build a platform that meets the highest standards of security and compliance," noted Maria Garcia, Head of Compliance & Legal at Niufo. "While any successful company may face scrutiny, our response is to remain focused on our mission: providing a secure and reliable trading environment. Our U.S. registration and MiCA readiness strategy are testaments to that commitment."



Niufo remains dedicated to its core mission of providing a secure, compliant, and user-friendly platform. The company is confident that discerning investors will prioritize verifiable facts over anonymous claims.



About Niufo



Niufo CRYPTO GROUP LTD is a U.S.-based digital asset exchange engineered for the future of finance. The platform provides a secure, high-performance, and compliant ecosystem for trading digital assets, including spot, margin, and derivatives. Founded by a team of veterans from FinTech, cybersecurity, and financial compliance, Niufo is committed to setting a new standard for trust and transparency in the cryptocurrency market, with a strategic focus on serving the European user base.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.