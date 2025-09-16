The Asian Banker Leads 30 Overseas Bankers on a Visit to Lexin, Praising China's AI Agent Development as Leading International Peers

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 11th, 30 renowned overseas bankers from 13 countries visited Lexin's Shenzhen headquarters for exchanges and research. Xue Kai, Vice President of Lexin, and Dustin, Director of AI Technology, presented Lexin’s AI innovations to the delegation and engaged in in-depth discussions.

As Chinese enterprises accelerate their expansion into overseas markets, their leading technological capabilities are attracting widespread attention worldwide. This visit was organized by The Asian Banker magazine, and the core itinerary focused on key visits to representative Chinese enterprises that lead in AI technology. In addition to Lexin, the overseas bankers also visited a series of well-known enterprises including Huawei, TikTok, SPD Bank, Ant Group, WeBank, and ZhongAn Insurance.

During the visit, a group of overseas bankers showed great attention to Lexin's "Hybrid Agent Matrix" and expressed high recognition for the outstanding achievements of Chinese enterprises in the AI field on multiple occasions at the site. Lexin's "Hybrid Agent Matrix" is a composite system built by the company based on multiple AI agents, capable of independently handling high-complexity and multi-tasking scenarios, and it holds a leading position in the industry. Dustin stated that Lexin is currently building a collaborative framework to create its exclusive "Hybrid Agent Matrix," which supports the upgrading of more agents from "autonomously collaborating" to "group collaboration," and from "local application" to "ecosystem-level collaboration." "An AI agent for a single scenario is like a soldier fighting alone, while the 'Hybrid Agent Matrix' is more like a composite army with multiple arms, capable of independently collaborating and efficiently completing complex tasks."

Lexin’s rapid growth in overseas markets also drew significant attention from the delegation. Leveraging over a decade of accumulated fintech expertise in risk control, technology, and middle-back office operations, Lexin has achieved rapid growth in overseas markets such as Mexico and Indonesia. "We will continue to expand into more countries and regions in the future to create inclusive and convenient financial services for consumers," said Xue Kai, Vice President of Lexin.

Several visiting overseas bankers stated that this visit not only gave them a deeper understanding of Lexin's technological innovation and business model, but also allowed them to truly experience the competitiveness of China's financial technology in the global market. They expressed strong interest in future collaboration with Lexin.

As a leading new consumption digital technology service provider in China, Lexin has won the Annual Award from The Asian Banker for seven consecutive years, been shortlisted in the "Top 500 Chinese Service Enterprises" for five consecutive years, and received the title of "Top 100 Chinese Internet Enterprises" on multiple occasions. Its technological innovation capabilities have been widely recognized by numerous media outlets and institutions. Looking ahead, Lexin will continue to increase R&D investment, focus on the integrated innovation of new technologies such as AI and digital finance, fully empower its business operations, actively promote overseas business development, and contribute positively to the progress of the financial industry.

