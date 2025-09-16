ZKR Orthopedics Announces First Patella LIFT™ Surgeries on the East Coast at Hospital for Special Surgery in Enrollment of FDA PELICAN Trial

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZKR Orthopedics announced today that the first Patella LIFT™ procedures on the East Coast were successfully performed as part of the PELICAN TRIAL, at the renowned Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City. Esteemed orthopedic surgeons Dr. Sabrina Strickland and Dr. Andreas Gomoll led the groundbreaking initiative, completing four Patella LIFT™ implant surgeries in patients suffering from advanced patellofemoral joint disease.

The outpatient procedures were performed as part of an ongoing FDA IDE clinical trial (NCT 06423300), which is evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the Patella LIFT™ implant. The device has demonstrated promising results in an earlier clinical trial in Europe, providing participants with significant improvement in pain and function. To date, a total of 16 Patella LIFT™ procedures have been performed in the United States, marking steady progress in the study of this innovative treatment.

The Patella LIFT™ is a novel orthopedic implant with FDA Breakthrough Designation, designed to restore patellar tracking and reduce pain in patients with isolated patellofemoral arthritis. By offloading the diseased cartilage and optimizing biomechanics, the implant offers a joint-preserving alternative for individuals who may otherwise face limited treatment options.

“Performing the first Patella LIFT™ procedures on the East Coast is an important milestone for patients seeking new investigational innovative solutions for patellofemoral arthritis,” said Dr. Sabrina Strickland, Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgeon at HSS. “We are excited about the potential this technology has to expand treatment options for this challenging condition.”

“The Patella LIFT™ represents a paradigm shift in how we might approach patellofemoral disease,” added Dr. Andreas Gomoll, Orthopedic Surgeon at HSS. “This procedure gives us a potential way to address pain and dysfunction earlier, while preserving the joint. And compared to a tibial tubercle osteotomy, patients can be weight bearing immediately with no brace, compared to 6 weeks using crutches and a brace for the osteotomy.”

“This is an exciting milestone for ZKR as we extend our trial to institutions around the country,” said Jeffrey Halbrecht, MD, CEO of ZKR Orthopedics. “Finally, patients suffering from a painful arthritic kneecap have the potential for a new, less invasive treatment option that might avoid the complications and prolonged recovery associated with Total Knee Replacement or Tibial Tubercle Osteotomy.”

This achievement marks a significant expansion of the Patella LIFT™ IDE Trial, underscoring the growing recognition of the technology’s potential to transform the standard of care for patellofemoral arthritis.

About ZKR Orthopedics

ZKR Orthopedics is dedicated to advancing innovative, minimally invasive orthopedic solutions designed to improve mobility, preserve joints, and enhance quality of life. With a focus on next-generation technologies, ZKR is redefining treatment pathway options for patients with complex knee disorders.

CAUTION—The Patella Lift Implant is an Investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

