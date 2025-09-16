PRESS RELEASE

Valeo announces a new green bond issue for an amount of 500 million euros with maturity March 2032

September 16, 2025 - Paris, France - Valeo announces the placement of 500 million euros worth of new green bonds maturing March 23, 2032.

This issue was largely oversubscribed and raised 500 million euros in bonds maturing in 6,5 years with a coupon of 4.625%. BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citi, Crédit Agricole CIB, MUFG and Société Générale acted as Joint Active Bookrunners.

The net proceeds of the transaction will be used for financing projects and investments linked to the portfolio of technologies that contribute to low-carbon mobility, in particular vehicle electrification. Furthermore, Valeo plans to exercise the Residual Maturity Call Option on the outstanding €600 millions (1.625%) 03/18/2026 bonds, with expected call date to occur on December 18, 2025.

The green bonds are issued under Valeo’s Base Prospectus dated July 31st, 2025 and the Green and Sustainability-linked Financing framework, established in July 2021 and updated in September 2023, available on Valeo’s website in the “Debt and rating” section.

By 2050, Valeo aims to achieve Net Zero covering all of its operating activities and its supply chain worldwide and its entire value chain in Europe (all the objectives of the CAP 50 plan are available in the 2024 Valeo Universal Registration Document, Chapter 4). To achieve its objectives, Valeo will continue to develop its portfolio of technologies that promote low-carbon mobility accessible to the greatest number.

About Valeo

Valeo is a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players worldwide. Valeo innovates to make mobility safer, smarter and more sustainable. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

Valeo in figures: 21.5 billion euros in sales in 2024 | 106,100 employees, 28 countries, 155 plants, 64 research and development centers and 19 distribution platforms on February 28, 2025.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange

Learn more at www.valeo.com

