Foundation ResQ, a Tallahassee-based remediation company, is expanding its Tallahassee mold remediation and prevention services to help families stay safe in a state where heat, humidity, and heavy rains often make mold a household problem. The announcement follows new reminders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that living in damp or moldy homes can worsen asthma, trigger respiratory problems, and cause persistent health issues if not addressed.

The CDC reports that mold exposure is linked to coughing, wheezing, and, in more severe cases, asthma attacks. Children, older adults, and people with existing respiratory conditions are most at risk. The Florida Department of Health echoes those warnings, noting that people with allergies or weaker immune systems can also be seriously affected.

"Mold isn't just a patch on the wall — it's often a sign of a bigger issue," said Chad Swearingen, owner of Foundation ResQ. "Homeowners may notice a musty smell or small spots, but what they don't see is how quickly it can spread through hidden spaces and start affecting their family's health."

Florida's climate makes the problem worse. Tallahassee and surrounding areas see year-round humidity and regular storm activity. When homes take on water, whether from heavy rains or leaking pipes, mold can begin to grow within days. Families often attempt quick fixes, but surface cleaning rarely solves the issue for good.

Foundation ResQ's expanded services aim to tackle both immediate and long-term concerns. Crews begin with a detailed inspection, then use containment methods to keep mold from spreading during removal. The company also offers preventative solutions, such as crawl space encapsulation, basement waterproofing, and installation of dehumidifiers, to stop the cycle of regrowth.

A company representative explained why prevention matters just as much as cleanup. "Spraying chemicals on mold may clear what you see, but if the source of moisture isn't fixed, it will be back. We help homeowners find and fix the root cause so they can breathe easier."

Demand for these services has grown since the 2024 hurricane season, when many Florida homes were left with water damage. Insurance reports show mold-related claims have climbed statewide, reflecting both the cost of cleanup and the long-term impact on property values. For families, however, the issue often comes down to day-to-day comfort and health.

Beyond Tallahassee, Foundation ResQ serves homeowners across Florida, Alabama, and Georgia. The company, founded in 2017, started as a steel underpinning firm and has steadily broadened its services to include foundation repair, concrete crack solutions, drainage, and full mold prevention systems.

Swearingen says the company's approach has always been about education and trust. "People don't want scare tactics. They want straight answers, a clear plan, and confidence that the problem will be handled. That's what we try to provide for every job."

Foundation ResQ offers a range of solutions for mold, damp basements, out-of-level foundations, and concrete slab cracks. The company, under the leadership of Chad Swearingen, serves customers across a multi-state service area. The anti-mold tactics include initial remediation and prevention of a reinfestation.

