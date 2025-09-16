New York, NY, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the rapid development of the global digital economy, the integration of healthcare and blockchain is regarded as one of the most promising directions for industrial convergence. Today, the star medical technology project, CoiszyM (CZM), announced its official launch on the MetaFusion global trading platform. This news has not only sparked heated discussions in the medical and crypto markets but has also been widely interpreted by the capital market as a landmark event symbolizing the deep integration of medical digital assets and compliant financial systems.





The uniqueness of the CZM project lies in the fact that it is not merely a digital asset but a comprehensive system for medical data rights confirmation and cross-border payments. For a long time, the global healthcare industry has faced three major challenges:

1. Severe Data Silos: Medical research and clinical data are often scattered across different institutions, lacking unified standards, making it difficult to create synergistic value.

2. Cross-Border Payment Barriers: Patients engaging in international medical services and research collaborations face low efficiency and high costs in fund transfers.

3. Inadequate Privacy Protection: Medical data often faces compliance and privacy leakage risks during cross-border transmission and sharing.

Leveraging the immutability of blockchain and the intelligent analytical capabilities of AI, CZM proposes solutions: enabling medical data rights confirmation and controllable sharing on the chain, introducing smart contracts and encrypted payment systems for cross-border transactions, and building a compliant and efficient healthcare ecosystem through AI-driven personalized diagnostics and treatment. Industry experts widely regard this model as a typical application of Web3 technology in real-world medical scenarios.

It is for this reason that CZM has been highly sought after by capital giants and institutional investors since its inception. Several top venture capital firms have included CZM in their strategic investment portfolios, viewing it as a core asset in the future convergence of healthcare and blockchain. A partner from a well-known Silicon Valley fund even stated, "CZM is a 'top-tier project' in the medical blockchain field. It not only possesses immense market potential but may also reshape the global landscape of healthcare and finance integration over the next decade."

Against this backdrop, the choice of platform for CZM's launch is particularly critical. MetaFusion, as a globally leading digital asset trading platform, is renowned for its strong compliance and robust capabilities:

· U.S. Market: MetaFusion has completed MSB registration and FinCEN certification, with compliance filings submitted to the SEC, making it one of the few exchanges that can meet the stringent regulatory requirements of the United States.

· European Market: Actively participating in the research and implementation of the MiCA framework, promoting transparent operations in the EU market.

· Asian Market: Established communication mechanisms with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC), with plans to set up regional compliance centers.

With these compliance measures, MetaFusion has become a global exchange trusted by institutional-level capital. For CZM, choosing to list on MetaFusion not only means its tokens have access to globally compliant trading channels but also signifies that its growth potential has received official endorsement from an authoritative platform.





At the launch event, MetaFusion's strategic lead stated: "CZM is one of the few star projects that combines technological innovation with social value. We believe that with MetaFusion's compliance support, CZM will be able to reach global markets more quickly and become an industry benchmark for the integration of healthcare and blockchain."





Analysts pointed out that CZM's listing is not merely a trading event but the beginning of a strategic alliance between compliant finance and medical technology. In the future, CZM will leverage MetaFusion's global network to rapidly expand its market presence in North America, Europe, and Asia. At the same time, capital market attention toward CZM is expected to continue rising, with more international institutional funds likely flowing into this emerging sector.

It is worth noting that CZM's launch coincides with a critical period of accelerated digitalization in the healthcare industry. The digital transformation of the global medical sector has become a long-term trend closely watched by the capital market. Against this backdrop, the collaboration between CZM and MetaFusion will provide the market with a new model of "compliant, secure, transparent, and scalable" medical digital assets.





An industry expert commented: "The successful launch of CZM is not only significant for the project itself but also symbolic for the entire medical blockchain sector. It demonstrates how technological innovation can rapidly achieve real-world application under the guidance of compliant finance, while also showing capital the limitless potential of medical digitalization."

Amid the market's enthusiastic response, CZM has been regarded as a core benchmark for future digital assets in healthcare. With the deepening of MetaFusion's global strategic planning, CZM is expected to become the absolute leader in the healthcare + blockchain sector and drive the global medical industry into a new phase of digitalization.

