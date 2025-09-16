Prelude Early Learning Launches During National Literacy Month to Deliver Proven Early Literacy Solutions

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Early Learning, the new home of the beloved literacy character Finnegan the Dragon, officially launches this September during National Literacy Month, marking the next chapter in early education innovation. Prelude, founded by educator and musician Emily Cadiz, provides joyful, research-backed tools that prepare children ages two through six for reading readiness through music, play, and evidence-based curriculum.

Prelude’s blended learning system was developed in partnership with the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Initial findings of the NIH efficacy trial demonstrate up to 250% growth in pre-reading skills in just eight weeks of classroom use. This includes 45% growth in syllable awareness, 90% growth in rhyme awareness, and 250% growth in sound awareness.

“Prelude represents the evolution of teacher-created solutions,” said Emily Cadiz, Founder and CEO of Prelude Early Learning. “I began as a special education teacher and musician trying to help my students find their voices. Finnegan the Dragon was the first solution. Today, with Prelude, we’re building a platform where joyful, proven solutions don’t just start, they grow. Finnegan is only the beginning, and many more innovations are on the way to give every child the strong start they deserve.”

Teacher-Tested, Teacher-Trusted

Teachers who piloted Finnegan the Dragon through Head Start classrooms have seen rapid growth.

“The language booms were unreal. Students made such big jumps in both language and literacy, we were just surprised by how fast it happened,” said Christy, Head Start teacher in Oregon.



“I never imagined music would drive literacy growth. Now, our kids are outperforming expectations,” added Harley, Head Start teacher in Oregon.







Meeting a National Challenge

Prelude Early Learning launches at a pivotal time:

66% of incoming kindergarteners in the U.S. entered school in 2023 below language-readiness benchmarks , lacking foundational skills such as phoneme recognition, sentence formation, and age-appropriate verbal reasoning. 1



, lacking foundational skills such as phoneme recognition, sentence formation, and age-appropriate verbal reasoning. According to the Language Environment Analysis (LENA) Foundation , each minute of passive screen time reduces a child’s daily language exposure by approximately 12 words and one full conversational turn . With children ages 2–4 spending an average of 2.5 hours per day on screens, the typical child is missing 1,800 words and 150 conversational turns daily compared to 30 years ago. 2



, each minute of passive screen time reduces a child’s daily language exposure by . With children ages 2–4 spending an average of 2.5 hours per day on screens, the typical child is missing daily compared to 30 years ago. ADHD symptoms have been increasingly linked to extended passive screen time in toddlers, with recent studies showing correlations between early digital exposure and attentional issues. 3



in toddlers, with recent studies showing correlations between early digital exposure and attentional issues. By 4th grade, only 31% of students are reading at grade level, meaning a full 69% of U.S. students are not proficient in reading — largely due to early language delays that were not addressed before formal schooling began.4





Prelude uses song to rapidly accelerate language development, giving every child, regardless of setting, a strong foundation in communication and literacy. By reframing screens as active tools for reinforcing offline learning rather than passive babysitters, Prelude empowers families and educators to work together. Through a 30-week classroom curriculum seamlessly connected to the home with voice-powered gameplay, Prelude helps close the readiness gap when it matters most, before kindergarten.

About Prelude Early Learning

Prelude Early Learning is an early literacy platform designed to close the kindergarten readiness gap through joyful, science-backed solutions. Its flagship program, Finnegan the Dragon, blends music, play, and speech-to-print curriculum to accelerate early literacy skills in children ages 2–6. Proven in classrooms and supported by the National Institutes of Health, Prelude equips educators, parents, and caregivers with tools that work.

Founded by Emily Cadiz, an educator, musician, mother of three, and Columbia University graduate, Prelude is committed to reimagining how children experience the earliest stages of literacy — making learning active, inclusive, and fun.

Learn more at preludeearlylearning.com





