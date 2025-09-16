NewsGenie Launches CivilyzeIt™ to Tackle Hate Speech Without Sacrificing Free Speech

PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewsGenie, Inc. today announced the general availability of CivilyzeIt™, a patent-pending, AI-powered moderation platform that helps publishers and platforms reduce hate and harassment in comment sections while preserving editorial control and cross-border compliance.

Built for real-world newsrooms and global platforms, CivilyzeIt identifies toxic or harmful speech in real time, adapts enforcement to the reader’s legal jurisdiction, and uses NewsGenie’s Dynamic Trust & Reputation System (DTRS) and micro-training nudges to coach users toward more constructive participation—improving community health without silencing legitimate debate.

CivilyzeIt also provides safe-language alternatives before a user publishes. In U.S. markets operating under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, alternatives are suggested and can be accepted with a single click. In higher-risk jurisdictions—including the United Kingdom (Online Safety Act 2023) and the European Union (Digital Services Act)—users must accept the sanitized alternative or cancel; the original toxic version cannot be posted. Readers in those regions never see hateful comments, including ones that may be visible to readers in Section-230 contexts.

“We don’t just block bad comments—we coach better ones,” said Jeffrey Crump, founder of NewsGenie. “CivilyzeIt offers on-the-spot alternatives aligned to publisher policy and applicable law, so discussions stay spirited and safe. Publishers and platforms shouldn’t have to choose between safety and speech.”

What CivilyzeIt™ does

Detects and classifies toxic, hateful, and harassing content in real time.

Adapts by jurisdiction so decisions reflect local legal standards and house rules; cross-border visibility controls ensure high-risk readers are never exposed to content not permitted in their region.

Provides safe-language alternatives pre-publish: optional in lower-risk U.S. markets; mandatory accept-or-cancel in higher-risk UK/EU markets.

Scores behavior with DTRS, rewarding constructive contributors and flagging repeat offenders.

Delivers micro-training (“Words That Wound”) that nudges users to revise before posting.

Gives editors control via human-in-the-loop configurable thresholds.

Deploys at scale through an intuitive moderation console and high-throughput APIs.



Availability

Onboarding is being scheduled now for publishers and platforms across North America, the UK, and other international markets. Integration is currently API-first, with plugins and extensions for major CMS and community stacks in development. We welcome enterprise sales inquiries from major social platform providers—including Facebook, X, YouTube, TikTok, Rumble, Substack, and Instagram—for evaluation and deployment.