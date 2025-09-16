Greystone Places $22.7 Million Revolving Line of Credit and Term Loan for Regional Ambulance Company in California

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has arranged a $22,700,000 debt placement to support the growth of a regional ambulance operating company based in Los Angeles, California. The financing was procured by David Young, Managing Director at Greystone.

The financing package for the company includes a revolving line of credit, a vehicle-secured term loan, and a delayed draw term loan, providing the company with working capital and flexible funding for future vehicle acquisitions. Greystone also helped the company refinance multiple existing vehicle and equipment loans into a consolidated term loan, creating material debt service savings for the business.

“By running a competitive process across regional and national lenders focused on healthcare operating companies, we were able to achieve favorable execution in rate, structure, and covenants to support our client’s expansion goals,” said Mr. Young. “In addition, the client was introduced to a Treasury management solution that aligns with its evolving operational needs as it scales.”

