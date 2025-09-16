Promeza MG Announces Partnership to Support Major Life Pacific University Migration Conference

Santa Clarita, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clarita, California - September 16, 2025 -

Promeza MG has announced a strategic partnership with the Asociación para la Educación Teológica Hispana (AETH) to promote the upcoming LS25 Predicación y Migración conference, a significant theological event addressing the intersection of preaching, migration, and pastoral care. The conference will take place October 9-11, 2025, at Life Pacific University - CA in San Dimas.

The three-day bilingual conference represents a critical gathering for theologians, pastors, and community leaders to explore how faith communities can better serve migrant populations while addressing trauma with theological depth and pastoral sensitivity. The event brings together renowned speakers including Dr. Alma Tinoco Ruiz, Dr. Oscar Garcia Johnson, and Dr. Justo González, along with workshop leaders such as Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Conde-Frazier, Rev. Lori Tapia, and Dr. Marty Harris.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting meaningful dialogue around migration and faith communities," said Betty Meza, Partnership Director at Promeza MG. "The conference addresses urgent questions facing churches today - how to honor migrant identities in preaching and how to provide pastoral care that acknowledges trauma while offering hope. These are not just theological questions but practical challenges that faith leaders encounter daily in their communities."

The 8th Justo and Catherine González Lecture Series will feature more than ten hours of training across plenary sessions, thematic workshops, and ECHOTalk Dinners designed for community dialogue. Event Moderator Dr. Oscar Merlo emphasizes that migration represents more than physical movement, describing it as a story of identity, resilience, and faith that runs from Genesis to Revelation throughout biblical narrative.

The conference program addresses key questions including how faith communities can honor the identity of migrants in preaching and how to accompany trauma with both pastoral and theological sensitivity. Participants will gain practical tools and spiritual insights while building lasting connections with other leaders committed to serving communities in motion.

Registration for the event is available through Event Brite LS25, with tickets starting at $65.87. The conference offers both individual and institutional registration options, with refunds available up to seven days before the event. Spaces are also available for sponsors interested in supporting Hispanic theological formation.

The event represents part of AETH's ongoing mission to equip theologians, pastors, and leaders serving Hispanic communities. As an intergenerational gathering, the conference aims to bridge different perspectives while maintaining focus on practical application and spiritual depth.

Promeza MG specializes in strategic partnerships that amplify the reach of significant cultural and educational events. The company works with organizations to enhance visibility and engagement for conferences, educational programs, and community initiatives that address contemporary social and theological issues.

###

For more information about Promeza MG, contact the company here:



Promeza MG

Betty Meza

818-264-4123

info@promeza.com

27240 Turnberry Ln, Ste 200, Valencia, CA 91355