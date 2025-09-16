Cirtec Medical Welcomes Chris Cleary to its Board of Directors

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirtec Medical is pleased to announce that Chris Cleary has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Chris brings over thirty years of experience in corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and venture and structured investments in the medical device and healthcare technology sectors. Chris currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Biomergence Capital, a position he assumed in March 2024. Prior to this role, he led global acquisition and investment strategy at Medtronic, where he was instrumental in executing more than 35 acquisitions and numerous venture and structured investments. Notably, he played a central role in Medtronic’s $50 billion acquisition of Covidien in 2014 and later managed the $6 billion divestiture of Covidien’s medical supply assets to Cardinal Health.

Prior to his service at Medtronic, Chris was CEO of Alesia Capital Services and, previously for 18 years, held senior leadership roles in M&A at GE Capital, where he executed transactions across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Chris’s deep experience in deal-making, global market expansion, investment diligence, and scaling MedTech platforms aligns closely with Cirtec Medical’s goals. He will help guide strategic M&A, strengthen product portfolio decisions, and support commercial growth initiatives. His experience with both large-scale transactions and early-stage investment gives him a rare ability to bridge innovation and execution, and to advise on partnerships, regulatory strategy, and global supply chain scaling.

Rich Relyea, Partner at 3i, said: “On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to welcome Chris Cleary. His leadership, strategic insight, and deep experience in corporate development will be instrumental in helping Cirtec Medical continue to build value. We believe Chris will help accelerate our growth trajectory and enhance our capacity to deliver exceptional results in MedTech design and manufacturing.”

Shar Matin, Chief Executive Officer of Cirtec Medical, added: “I have known Chris for many years, and I look forward to working closely with him on this next chapter of Cirtec Medical’s growth. He brings not only considerable expertise but also a shared vision. With Chris on board, I am confident we will fulfill our vision, scale our operations and seize opportunities in new strategic markets. His counsel will be invaluable in this next chapter of growth.”

On his appointment, Chris Cleary commented: “I am honored to join the Board of Cirtec Medical. I have long admired the company’s commitment to partnering with customers to bring life-changing devices to patients. I look forward to contributing to Cirtec’s momentum, helping shape its strategy, and partnering with the leadership to deliver lasting value for customers, patients and stakeholders.”

About Cirtec Medical

Cirtec Medical is a global leader in design, development, and manufacturing of complex Class II and III medical devices, specializing in active implant systems, interventional devices, and precision components. Since 1987, Cirtec Medical has built extensive in-house capabilities that enable the company to serve as a single-source partner and collaborate with customers to transform their technology into innovative medical devices across a wide array of therapies, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics and other minimally invasive device applications. Cirtec Medical’s deep expertise in precision component design and manufacturing supports every stage of the product lifecycle, ensuring uncompromising quality and performance. With 11 global facilities and a vertically integrated approach, Cirtec Medical aims to expedite time to market, reduce risk, and accelerate revenue generation for our partners. Learn more at CirtecMed.com.

