Syntax announces expansion to Vancouver, B.C., led by VP Michelle Johnston

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s leading strategic communications firm, Syntax Strategic (Syntax), is expanding its national footprint with a new presence in Vancouver, British Columbia. Already serving clients in B.C. and across the country, Syntax’s move demonstrates a growing commitment to Western Canada.

Syntax’s Vancouver expansion will be led by Michelle Johnston, Vice-President, Communications. Michelle brings over a decade of high-stakes communications experience, including serving as Deputy Director of Communications to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Michelle has spent her career providing strategic and tactical advice at the highest levels on issues that demand both nuance and clarity. She’s known for her sharp instincts, collaborative leadership style and ability to get things done. Michelle joined Syntax in June to help grow its national footprint and deepen its impact in British Columbia.

“Establishing a formal presence in British Columbia will strengthen our ability to provide hands-on, high-impact service to our clients in the region,” said Syntax CEO Jennifer Stewart. “Michelle’s leadership and insight will be invaluable as we continue to grow.”

Syntax Strategic partners with clients across sectors – from global brands and government agencies to nonprofits and advocacy organizations – helping them navigate complex communications challenges and shape public narratives. With expertise from national politics, major newsrooms and corporate Canada, Syntax is a trusted partner for communications that connect, engage and inspire.

“We’re excited to help tell the story of the businesses and organizations driving this region forward,” said Michelle. “We’re here to make sure that story is heard by the right people, including decision-makers in Ottawa.”

Founded in 2010 by President and CEO Jennifer Stewart, Syntax is a full-service firm specializing in media relations, crisis communications, strategic advisory, creative strategy and branding, government relations and advocacy. Syntax has worked with a broad range of clients, including national and international organizations, in government, academia, non-profit and the private sector, covering topics that span health sciences, health advocacy, social impact, development, cleantech, governance and more.

