Denver, CO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nebuvex CRYPTO GROUP LTD, a U.S.-based digital asset exchange, today announced the launch of its Global Transparency and User Trust Initiative. This program is designed to provide users and the public with direct access to verifiable facts about the company's regulatory standing and security protocols, addressing a recent increase in unverified and anonymous online content concerning the platform.



The initiative will focus on creating a centralized resource for users to verify the company's credentials and understand its operational standards. This comes as Nebuvex has noted a rise in online articles and posts, particularly in emerging markets like Mexico, that contain unsubstantiated claims, including incorrect "suspected fraud" labels.



"In an industry where trust is paramount, we believe the most effective response to misinformation is not a debate, but the presentation of indisputable facts," said Michael Anderson, CEO of Nebuvex. "Our new Transparency Initiative is our commitment to leading with clarity. We want to empower users to easily verify our credentials and see for themselves the institutional-grade standards we operate by. We see this as an opportunity to set a higher standard for transparency in our industry."



Key Pillars of the Transparency Initiative:

The initiative will roll out over the coming months and will include:

• A Public-Facing "Trust Center": A dedicated section on the Nebuvex website providing links to official regulatory filings, security audit summaries, and real-time platform performance data.

• Verifiable Compliance Information: Prominently displaying and explaining its U.S. regulatory status. Nebuvex CRYPTO GROUP LTD is a registered Money Service Business (MSB) with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

• MSB Registration Number: 31000300103837

• This public registration can be independently verified by anyone through official U.S. government channels. "Our FinCEN registration holds us accountable to the strict anti-money laundering and compliance standards under U.S. federal law. This is a verifiable fact that we encourage everyone to check," stated Emily Thompson, Chief Compliance Officer.

• Educational Outreach: Developing materials to help users understand the difference between regulated financial entities and anonymous online platforms, with a focus on key growth markets.



Reaffirming Commitment to Core Strengths

While some online content has questioned the company's peripheral metrics, Nebuvex reaffirms its strategic focus on the fundamentals of a secure trading platform:

• Institutional-Grade Security: The platform secures 95% of user assets in multi-signature, air-gapped cold storage, protected by enterprise-grade cybersecurity protocols.

• High-Performance Trading: The core infrastructure is built around a high-frequency trading engine designed for speed, reliability, and 99.99% uptime.

• Strategic Resource Allocation: "Our engineering and security teams are our greatest assets," commented Jennifer Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our growth strategy is driven by product excellence and user asset protection, rather than superficial social media metrics. The trust of our users is the most important metric we track."



Nebuvex encourages the public and its user base to rely on official company communications and verifiable public records for accurate information.



About Nebuvex

Nebuvex CRYPTO GROUP LTD is a U.S.-based digital asset exchange committed to building a secure, compliant, and high-performance trading platform. Founded by veterans from the finance and technology sectors, Nebuvex provides individuals and institutions with the tools to confidently participate in the digital economy, underpinned by a steadfast commitment to regulatory compliance and user security.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.